North Gwinnett High School’s Godfrey brothers — R.J. and Grant — are two highly sought-after prep commodities in their respective sports, and both deal with the intense college recruiting process on a daily basis.
R.J. (Randall Jr.) Godfrey is a 6-foot-7, 220-pound senior forward on the Bulldogs’ basketball team while Grant Godfrey is a 6-3, 210-pound junior outside linebacker in football who has also spent time on the North Gwinnett basketball team.
“This is going to be, I think, the most important year of my life as I make the decision about my next move, my next school,” said R.J. Godfrey, who suffered a broken ankle in May but is back on the hardcourt. “I wouldn’t say that it’s stressful, but it is hectic. Some new schools have been talking to me and they’re pushing me.”
“I’m getting texts from like 40 schools and I’ve got a table full of mail,” said Grant Godfrey. “It’s crazy now. I’m enjoying it but it’s also kind of stressing me out.”
Wise counsel
The Godfrey brothers are well set up for the next step, wherever it may be. Both are solid young men with good grades and both have numerous college offers to sort through. And both have a passionate advisor who can provide the kind of recruiting counsel that can only come from having experienced the process on a firsthand basis.
That advisor would be their father, Randall Godfrey, a USA Today All-America pick while at Lowndes High, an oft-awarded linebacker while at Georgia and an 11-year veteran of the NFL who played with Dallas, Tennessee, Seattle, San Diego and Washington.
Godfrey the elder said his sons are well aware of his past accolades and have been well schooled in preparing for the next step.
“I’ve been on them a long time about (recruiting) as a parent,” said Randall Godfrey. “They’ll see a plaque in the house and they’ll ask me a question, or they’ll see an old trophy or read an old article about me. I’ve made them aware of the recruiting process and I’ve prepared them for what can possibly happen if they work hard and put in the time and the effort and how it will pay off in the long run. That’s what happening now. They’re getting attention.”
Randall Godfrey experienced the ups and downs of recruiting, drawing between 15 and 20 offers before narrowing his options to five schools — South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State and Georgia. While recruiting in the 21st century is an entirely different animal than during his day in the sun in the early 1990s, Godfrey the father likes the current situation.
“It’s not like it used to be,” said Godfrey, who graduated from Georgia in 1996. “I was trapped in a couple of rooms when I was being recruited after I told coaches I wasn’t going in that direction. It’s a lot easier now, especially when you prepare your kids.
“You’ve got all kinds of opinions from different people that have an influence in your life, so the decision really boils down to the kid weighing all options, including why this or that school fits you. I want them to weigh their options and see where they fit in to programs and how it can benefit them and benefit the program.”
“My dad went through the same things and heard the same talk I’m hearing now,” said R.J. Godfrey. “He knows about being pressured and stuff like that. He already talked to me about recruiting before I started getting recruited. He’s told me stories about his visits and the pressure he felt. It’s been super helpful because everything he told me that would happen has happened to me. It’s been a great help.”
“Since he was recruited, he knows what’s going on,” said Grant Godfrey, who added that he and his father have a standing date on Thursday nights to watch game film of North Gwinnett’s next opponent. “He told me to take my time, don’t rush anything and stay grounded. He said it’s my choice where I want to go and he wants me to be me and to take my time. It’s been very positive.”
Bright futures
In the 2020-21 season, R.J. Godfrey averaged 16 points and nine rebounds a game for North Gwinnett, which advanced to the Elite Eight of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament for the second consecutive season. Among the schools expressing interest in his services are Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Tulsa, Utah and Appalachian State, among others.
“R.J. has a very bright future,” said his father. “He’s got a lot of offers and a lot of attention from different teams and I’m happy for him. … He has offers from different teams and it’s been a blessing, especially when you tell your kids to put in the time and the effort and stay out of trouble and have good grades. That will open doors and you will reap rewards.”
Grant Godfrey also has generated a good deal of interest and has received offers from, among others, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, TCU, Boston College, Ole Miss and Virginia.
“The offers are coming in for him,” said Randall Godfrey. “I really don’t know what Grant will end up doing but I don’t force anything on them. I kind of let them enjoy the moment. He’s also an awesome student.”
Doing the dirty work
When the time comes for the Godfrey brothers to make their ultimate choices, their father has assured them he’ll have their backs when it comes to breaking the news to spurned coaches.
“I’ve told them if they need me to do the hard work and tell coaches that I would do it, especially for R.J. — he’s such a nice guy,” said Randall Godfrey, whose oldest son Billy rank track at Baylor. “He might have a hard time telling a coach he’s been talking to for the last three years he’s going in a different direction. I told them if they need me to do the dirty work, I can. But most coaches can understand and respect the player for their decision.”
But Dad may not have to play the role of bad guy after all.
“I think I’ll talk to them myself. He always volunteers to help me if I have a problem or if I’m thinking something but don’t want to say it to a coach,” said R.J. Godfrey. “He’s helpful and I appreciate him doing that, but I think I’ll probably talk to the coaches personally and tell them why I made my choice.”
“That might be something that we do together,” said Grant Godfrey. “That’s a day I’m not looking forward to, to have to make those calls. That’s going to be a hectic day.”
And while the Godfrey brothers can look to their father for wise recommendations, they also look to one another for support and encouragement.
“We talk about (college) every night,” said R.J. Godfrey. “There are always conversations about recruiting and schools. We have each other’s back, but we haven’t talked about going to the same school. But you never know.”
“He’s my best friend,” said Grant Godfrey of his older brother. “We talk every day about what we’re looking at — school, college, life. It would be nice if the schools we go to are near each other.”
