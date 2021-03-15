North Gwinnett senior Ethan Grandchamp committed Sunday to the Louisburg College (N.C.) baseball program.
Grandchamp is a middle infielder for the Bulldogs.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time. The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year. That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently. Which do you prefer?
