North Gwinnett swimmer Emilio Rico has committed to the Berry College swimming program.
Rico, who trains at SwimAtlanta, has North’s top 100-yard breaststroke time (1 minute, 1.27 seconds) this season, its second-best 500 freestyle (4:53.32) and its third-best 200 individual medley (2:01.01). He helped the Bulldogs to a state title last season.
