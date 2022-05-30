When Elysa Walter was a freshman at North Gwinnett High School, she never dreamed that by the time she was a senior she’d be one of the top high school sharpshooters in the state. She recalled that before enrolling at North Gwinnett she’d never even picked up a rifle.
“Actually, my mom was the one who suggested I that I should try this,” said Walter, a 2022 North grad. “So every day after volleyball practice during my freshman year I’d run to the other side of the school for rifle team tryouts.”
At the GHSA’s 3 Position State Championships April 22-23 in Statesboro, the Sugar Hill resident recorded a score of 97 in the prone competition, a mark of 97 in the standing competition and a 98 in the kneeling competition for an overall tally of 392.2, finishing second among 88 individual contestants as North Gwinnett finished eighth among 13 schools in the team competition. Buford finished the team competition in 13th place.
“It felt pretty good,” Walter said of her second-place finish. “I started in eighth place — there’s a match and then there’s finals, and I started the finals at the bottom and shot my way to second place. It was a little nerve-racking."
Walter’s trip to the podium at the state meet marked the first time a student-athlete from North Gwinnett finished in the top three.
“I actually didn’t know about that until afterwards,” she said. “It was pretty exciting. I didn’t think I’d get this far, especially since I just started my freshman year.”
Discovering rifle team turned out to be such a profound move that she found she was forced to choose between it and volleyball early on in her high school career.
“I felt I’d found the sport I truly loved so I stopped playing volleyball my second year to concentrate on shooting,” she said.
Walter has indeed gone far in her chosen sport. Besides her excellent showing at the state meet, she is preparing to compete in the Junior Olympics for the third time and she currently has the highest average standing score in the state. Walter, who also trained at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, is the only student in North Gwinnett history to receive the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s Junior Distinguished Badge.
She is also the Civilian Marksmanship Program and American Legion of Georgia’s reigning champion and owns just about every North Gwinnett rifle team record on the books, including a high score of 295 (out of 300).
In addition, Walter received a scholarship from the University of North Georgia and will join its rifle team in the fall. Suffice it to say, she’s pleased she followed up on her mother’s suggestion four years ago.
“I’m glad I decided to give it a try,” said Walter, who was a dual enrollment student at North Georgia and works two jobs. “I think it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made and it’s probably made the most impact on me. I’ve definitely learned perseverance. Shooting consists of having to stand up for an hour at time, so you really have to have some self-control and you really have to learn how your mind works and be able to control that. I also learned a lot about leadership, too.”
Other members of North Gwinnett’s rifle team competing at state included Brianna Walter (Elysa’s sister), Aerlyn Theng, Alex Ernst and Chris Kim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.