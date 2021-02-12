Two of Gwinnett County’s top girls wrestlers closed their high school careers with state championships Thursday night in Macon.
North Gwinnett senior Dianna Holmes won the 112-pound championship in thrilling fashion over Discovery senior Alyssa Valdivia in an all-Gwinnett final, while Mountain View's Kennedy Shropshire won her first state championship, a goal the senior just missed on the past two years.
Holmes won her third state championship despite a huge test from Valdivia, a top wrestler in California before moving recently to Discovery. Both girls were ranked nationally by USA Wrestling in December — Holmes was No. 6 at 117 pounds and Valdivia was No. 4 at 106.
Their match was tied 5-5 going into the third period and Valdivia chose bottom, then escaped for a 6-5 lead. Because Valdivia took a second injury time stoppage, it allowed Holmes to take bottom and respond with another escape to tie the match.
With 12 seconds remaining, Holmes (15-2) scored the winning takedown on Valdivia (4-2).
“I'm so proud of Dianna,” North coach Kyle McKee said. “She has worked so hard to get to the top and stay there. My hat goes off to Alyssa, she was tough and talented and wrestled a great tournament to get to the finals, but Dianna has a way of staying so calm, cool and collected and doesn't get rattled. She's proved herself to be one of the best female wrestlers pound for pound in the state.”
Holmes is now Gwinnett’s first three-time girls state champion — the most she could win because the Georgia High School Association didn’t host a girls tournament until her sophomore year. She won at 106 as a sophomore and 112 each of the past two years.
“It’s not about luck, it’s about will, skill and preparation,” said Holmes, who won two matches by pin, followed by 9-0 and 7-0 decisions, to reach the finals. “In the end, the work will show itself.”
Shropshire (14-7) worked her way to a state title in the 102-pound division, controlling the final against previously unbeaten Catarina Velasquez (15-1) of Chestatee. The 7-0 victory capped a dominant run through the bracket for Shropshire, who, like Holmes, competes for her school’s boys team in duals and other matches.
She is the first girls state champion at Mountain View.
“Kennedy’s been really important for the last three years for our team,” Mountain View coach Jim Gassman said. “She’s been a starter for us and she’s gone through the gauntlet against a lot of really tough wrestlers. Last year she wasn’t able to wrestle in the state tournament after she won the sectional. So last year ended on a down note after being sectional champion and one of the top wrestlers and not being able to wrestle at state. And the year before she was second in the state and lost to a really tough girl, Amani Jones (of Ola).
“She’s wrestled tough this whole year and she went through the whole tournament and won each match pretty easily. … We’re proud of her. She’s one of the top girls wrestlers in the state. There are probably only about three or four girls in the state that were relied on as much as Kennedy when you talk about a boys team and how much she was used in our lineups through the dual series and matches throughout the last three years.”
Shropshire won her first three matches by pin Wednesday, then finished off that day with a 5-2 victory in the semifinals. She returned a day later and won the coveted state championship.
“Winning the state title meant a lot to me because it’s my last year and I wanted to go out on top and make myself and my teammates proud,” Shropshire said. “I got second a couple of years ago so coming back and getting first is a big accomplishment. I’m really glad that my coaches didn’t give up on me and pushed me to be my best.”
Gwinnett also had two other girls placers — North’s Haley Zinninger was fifth in the 102-pound class, and Peachtree Ridge’s Monserrat Nunez was fourth at 220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.