North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter was named the national Maxwell Football Defensive Player of the Year by the All-American Bowl.
Carter, a Clemson signee, had 49 tackles and six sacks this season, as well as 440 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns at running back.
