North Gwinnett senior Ayden Meierarend committed to the Queens University (N.C.) swimming program.
Meierarend helped the Bulldogs to their first swimming and diving state championship as a junior. He was a Gwinnett County all-star, placed fourth at the county meet in the 100 freestyle and earned All-American consideration honors in two relays last season. He also made second-team all-state.
