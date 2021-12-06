North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed and Wesleyan’s Ryley Kutter, who led their teams to state championships in 2021, earned top individual awards on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State Softball Teams.
Amber Reed was the Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year after going 25-0-1 with a 0.93 ERA an 215 strikeouts in 151 1/3 innings as a pitcher. She also hit .449 with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs, including hitting .773 with three homers, nine RBIs, three doubles and 11 total hits in four state games in Columbus.
Kutter was the A Private Pitcher of the Year after going 15-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings. She also hit .410 with 31 RBIs and 11 doubles.
North also put catcher Marisa Miller and infielder Bella Faw on the first-team in AAAAAAA, while outfielders Emma Davis of Grayson and Kennedy Harp of Peachtree Ridge also made the first team.
The AAAAAAA second team featured Brookwood infielder Talia Martin, Mill Creek infielder Olivia Shaw, Grayson outfielder Nia McKnight and Parkview pitcher Olivia Kotowski.
In AAAAAA, the first team included two Dacula players — infielder Emily Digby and utility player/designated player Maia Mumpfield.
In addition to Kutter, Wesleyan was represented on the A Private first team by catcher Marjee Williams, infielder Macey Cintron and outfielder Jasmine Green. The Wolves’ Christina McCoy made the second team as an infielder.
