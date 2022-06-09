Gatorade announced Thursday that North Gwinnett's Amber Reed is the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia Softball Player of the Year.
Reed is the first Gatorade Georgia Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from North.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Reed as Georgia’s best high school softball player. She is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June.
The 5-foot-6 junior left-handed pitcher led the Bulldogs (30-5-1) to the Class AAAAAAA state championship this past season. Reed posted a 25-0-1 record with a 0.93 ERA, striking out 215 batters in 151.1 innings pitched while walking just 25. She also batted .443 with 12 home runs and 37 RBI. She was named the Class 7A Player of the Year by both the Georgia Dugout Club and the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
Reed has served as a peer tutor in her school and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth softball programs.
“It’s hard to imagine anyone with a better resume than Amber Reed,” Collins Hill head coach Adam Newland said. “She was a dominant pitcher and the leading hitter for a team that won the state title in our highest classification. Some might have better hitting numbers and a few might have better pitching numbers, but no one has the combination of the two that she has.”
Reed has maintained a 3.97 GPA in the classroom. She will begin her senior year of high school this fall.
Reed joins recent Gatorade Georgia Softball Players of the Year Megan Bloodworth (2020-21, Crisp County High School), Brooke McCubbin (2019-20, Locust Grove High School), and Kelley Lynch (2018-19 & 2017-18, East Coweta High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
