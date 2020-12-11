North Gwinnett’s Amber Reed and Amanda Heil will receive a pair of top Georgia Dugout Club softball awards this weekend.
Reed was named the organization’s Class AAAAAAA Player of the Year, and Heil was selected as the AAAAAAA Coach of the Year. The duo led the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.