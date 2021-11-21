urgent North Gwinnett wrestlers win Hoya Duals From Staff Reports Nov 21, 2021 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save North Gwinnett’s wrestling team won Saturday’s Hoya Duals at Harrison. The Bulldogs beat Harrison in the finals thanks to a key win from freshman 106-pounder Luke Westbrook. They also posted wins over South Cobb, Pace Academy, McEachern and Kell. Recommended for you +56 ON THE MARKET: Two-story grand room, extra large saltwater pool highlight this Duluth area estate This four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 6,391 square-foot home in Duluth is listed on Zillow for $2,000,000. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 