SUWANEE — North Gwinnett outlasted Meadowcreek 67-41 in a wild, Region 7-AAAAAAA football game Friday night.
Running back Julian Walters scored four rushing touchdowns while quarterback Ryan Hall threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three to pace the Bulldogs scoring.
“That was tough,” North coach Bill Stewart said. “(Meadowcreek) has some really good players. We just needed to clean up our tackling in the second half and be consistent on offense. I knew we could run the ball with success coming into the game.”
The first half exploded at the outset as it took the Mustangs (4-2, 1-1) 35 seconds to put the first points of the night on the board. Quarterback Cameron Ellis connected with Andre Craig on a short completion over the middle. Craig turned up field and covered the remaining 29 yards for the touchdown. Josias De La Espada added the point after to give the visitors a 7-0 lead, which lasted for 11 seconds, or the time it took North Gwinnett’s Kenan Holmes to travel 85 yards down the left side between the hashmark and the sideline in a straight line for the end zone. Constantine Dallis’ kick tied the score.
Not to be outdone, the Mustangs needed only 19 seconds to score on their next possession when Ellis flicked a bubble screen to Keshaun Singleton on the left side of the formation. Singleton was able to shrug off a few tacklers and moved across the line of scrimmage from left to the right sideline and out run the defense for the touchdown. Sixty five seconds into the game, Meadowcreek led 14-7.
The next three touchdowns were scored by the Bulldogs (5-2, 3-0). Marek Briley broke open on a post pattern and collected the pass from Hall from 12 yards out to tie the game at 14. Then after a Meadowcreek punt, Will Collins gathered in a pass in the flat from Hall and scored from 24 yards to put the Homecoming crowd into a frenzy. On North’s next possession Walters capped the drive with a four-yard run. Though the two point attempt failed, North led 27-14 with 52 seconds left in the quarter, which was all the time Meadowcreek needed to put its next score on the board.
Jordan Louie broke through the line and headed for the left sideline and was able rumble 65 yards to score as the first quarter buzzer sounded. After a frenetic 12 minutes, North led 27-21.
A return to normalcy did not happen in the second quarter. Meadowcreek regained the lead at the 9:38 mark when Craig caught a pass in the right flat and scored on the 19-yard completion. The extra point put the Mustangs back on top 28-27.
Next it was the Bulldogs’ turn to regain the lead when Walters capped a drive with a dive from the 1 with 7:37 left. That North lead lasted a little over a minute until Louie uncorked a 71-yard touchdown run. Running around the left end, he broke a tackle on fourth and one from his own 29. Moving down the left sideline, the West Virginia commit then moved across the field as would be tacklers seemed to bounce off of him. Gaining open field on the right, Louie scored.
North converted its final two drives of the half courtesy of Hall. First, the sophomore signal caller kept the ball on the read option and raced through the center of the defense to score untouched from 35 yards out with just over five minutes left until halftime. After a Meadowcreek punt, Hall once again kept the ball on the read option but this time moved to the right sideline and was able to beat the defense and score on an 80-yard run. The two-point conversion failed and the teams retreated to the locker room with North leading 46-35.
“As bad as we played,” Stewart said to his team at halftime, “We were still leading by 11 points. That was our message. We just needed to clean things up.”
The Bulldogs received the second half kick off and methodically ran the ball at the Mustangs defense. Hall capped the drive when he kept the ball on the read option through the center of the line. Coming into contact with a pair of defenders, he bounced off of them, to the right and into the clear to beat the defense on a 38-yard run.
Meadowcreek came right back and had a first down on the North 11. The drive stalled and the Mustangs faced a fourth down and 28 on the 29. Ellis connected on a short pass to Louie, who was only able to get 26 of the 28 yards needed and was stopped on the three.
North was able to once again use its offensive line to open large holes to drive down the field. Walters finished the drive with a twisting six yard run for the score. Dallis’ point after moved the score to 60-35 just before the end of the third quarter.
Meadowcreek’s hopes for a comeback were dashed on its next possession as Ellis was sacked and stripped near midfield and the Bulldogs recovered. The ensuing drive found Walters find the end zone for the final time on the night, this time from the four early in the final quarter.
Meadowcreek 21 14 0 6 - 41
North Gwinnett 27 19 14 7 - 67
FIRST QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Andre Craig 29 pass from Cameron Ellis (Josias De La Espada kick) 11:25
North Gwinnett: Kenan Holmes 85 yard kickoff return (Constantine Dallis kick) 11:14
Meadowcreek: Keshaun Singleton 80 pass from Ellis (De La Espada kick) 10:55
North Gwinnett: Marek Briley 12 pass from Ryan Hall (Dallis kick) 7:36
North Gwinnett: Will Collins 24 pass from Hall (Dallis kick) 4:35
North Gwinnett: Julian Walters 4 run (2 point attempt failed) :52
Meadowcreek: Jordan Louie 65 run (De La Espada kick) 0:00
SECOND QUARTER
Meadowcreek: Craig 19 pass from Ellis (De La Espada kick) 9:38
North Gwinnett: Walters 1 run (Dallis kick) 7:37
Meadowcreek: Louie 71 run (De La Espada kick) 6:13
North Gwinnett: Hall 35 run (kick failed) 5:28
North Gwinnett: Hall 80 run (pass failed) 1:22
THIRD QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Hall 38 run (Dallis kick)10:21
North Gwinnett: Walters 6 run (Dallis Kick) 3:00
FOURTH QUARTER
North Gwinnett: Walters 4 run (Dallis kick)9:23
Meadowcreek: Singleton 8 pass from Ellis (kick failed) 8:23
Recommended for you
Scenes from Meadowcreek at North Gwinnett high school football on Sept. 30, 2022. (Photos: Craig Cappy) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.