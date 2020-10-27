NEWNAN — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team is headed to the Class AAAAAAA Final Four.
The Bulldogs (28-6) outlasted host Newnan 29-31, 25-19, 27-25, 19-25, 15-11 Tuesday in the state quarterfinals, earning a road trip to Walton for the semifinals Saturday. Walton defeated Roswell 3-1 in its quarterfinal matchup.
North was led by Izzy Durnell (10 kills, three aces, eight blocks, 11 digs), Joya Screen (21 kills, six digs, one block), Macey Sipmann (nine kills, 10 blocks, one dig), Shannon Quinn (six kills, 40 assists, three aces, 10 digs, two blocks), Lindsay Kahren (18 digs, four assists), Kendal Crumpler (11 digs), Kadyn McCarthy (three kills, six digs, four blocks), Jayden O’Dell (six digs) and Laura Thomas (six digs, one ace, one block).
