SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen.
With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.
The Bulldogs (41-1) only got stronger as the match went on.
Harrison had played the role of Cinderella up until this point after entering the state tournament as a No. 3 seed out of Region 3 and upsetting both Archer and Richmond Hill to get to the Elite Eight matchup with North.
And midway through the first set, the pesky Hoyas had a 12-11 lead before the Bulldogs found a groove. The Bulldogs were able to win back-to-back points to grab a 13-12 lead and then rattled off five more to Harrison’s one to lead 18-13.
The Hoyas managed to trim the Bulldogs' lead to 21-19, but Screen took over. The senior used her left hand to give them a 23-19 advantage and then won the first set for them with another kill.
Bulldogs head coach Kristina Stinson said their first set was just a matter of getting over the nerves of a playoff match and trying to establish a rhythm.
“I think at first we just had to get the jitters out,” Stinson said. “Once we found our rhythm, they were unstoppable. Our serving was great. We were finding the empty spots on the court and were putting them away which was really nice to see.”
In the second set, the Bulldogs trailed early, 6-5 but rolled from there. A Daniela Domkam ace gave them an 8-6 lead over the Hoyas and two more kills from Screen gave the hosts a 13-10 advantage.
Leading 21-15, back-to-back aces from senior Kadyn McCarthy put the game out of reach, 23-15 and they went on to take a 2-0 lead in the match after Harrison hit the ball into the net.
The Hoyas has no answer for Screen in the first two sets and Stinson and her Bulldog teammates were enjoying every minute of her dominance on the court.
“She’s definitely a leader on this team,” Stinson said of Screen. “She always has been for all four years of her career at North Gwinnett. It’s nice to see her really take her team all the way. She does a great job offensively, defensively, serving, just all the way around. She’s a great representative of our program for sure.”
The Bulldogs’ best set was their last.
Back-to-back aces from Domkam gave the Bulldogs a commanding 11-3 lead in the final set and Screen later put the hosts up 19-8 with another kill.
With each point, the excitement grew on the Bulldogs’ side of the court and they were eventually able to celebrate after sweeping the Hoyas with relative ease.
Awaiting the Bulldogs in the Final Four is Buford, the only team to beat them this season.
In Stinson’s five years as head coach of the Bulldogs, they have reached the Final Four twice prior to this season and fell short both times. Stinson is hoping that a third time will be the charm.
“We’re really shooting to get past the Final Four and into the state championship,” Stinson said. “I really do think that this team can take it all the way and win the whole thing. What’s beautiful about them is they play together as a team, they fight together and they’re just the most fun group of girls to coach. I’m very grateful.”
The Bulldogs will have the luxury of hosting Buford in the Final Four and Stinson said they’re already looking forward to it.
“Hey, we’re ready for them,” Stinson said.
Cailyn Hollinquest reached double digits in kills on the night with 10 while both McCarthy and Esosa Ehigiator each chipped in with three. Katherine Mollette led the way with 21 digs while Hollinquest had 11 and Abby Taylor had seven.
Recommended for you
Scenes from Mountain View vs. Seckinger and Mill Creek vs. Seckinger flag football on Oct. 25, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Mountain View, Seckinger at Mill Creek Flag Football
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented