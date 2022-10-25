1M9A1860.jpg
Colin Hubbard

SUWANEE — Every time the North Gwinnett volleyball team needed a momentum boost, the Bulldogs got one from senior Joya Screen.

With a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line Tuesday night, Screen delivered time and time again to the tune of 19 kills and North rolled past Harrison in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-10 to reach the state semifinals for the third time in five years.

