CUMMING — North Gwinnett swept through host North Forsyth in Saturday’s second round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball playoffs.
The Bulldogs finished off North Forsyth quickly with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 victory, advancing to a quarterfinal matchup Tuesday at Newnan.
North got contributions from Izzy Durnell (15 kills, 13 digs, two blocks), Joya Screen (17 kills, three blocks, four digs), Macey Sipmann (10 kills, two blocks), Shannon Quinn (43 assists, four digs, three kills), Lindsay Kahren (14 digs) and Kendal Crumpler (seven digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.