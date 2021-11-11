After going 0-2 to start region play, North Gwinnett won its final two football games of the regular season to earn Region 8-AAAAAAA’s No. 3 seed for the state playoffs. The Bulldogs begin play Friday against South Forsyth, the No. 2 seed from 6-AAAAAAA.
The War Eagles have won eight of their past nine games, only losing 17-14 to Denmark on Oct. 22.
North enters the state opener coming off a nice performance by its defense, which held Mountain View scoreless until late in last week’s victory. Kayden McDonald had a monster game on the defensive line with three tackles for losses and four sacks, but he was hardly alone. Tyler Walton had two sacks, Duke Clayton had two sacks and a tackle for loss and Grant Godfrey had a sack as the unit amassed negative plays last Friday.
Marcus McFarlane was an offensive bright spot last week with 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, along with a 45-yard catch. Dylan Gary has provided an offensive spark of late, including four catches for 58 yards and a TD last week. Ethan Washington contributed big play as usual at both quarterback (133 passing yards, TD, 57 rushing yards) and punter (4 punts, 48-yard average) in the victory.
