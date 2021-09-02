Despite sitting at 0-2, North Gwinnett is coming off its best half of football of the young season. North lost 38-14 to Hoover (Ala.) in the opener and fell behind 21-0 by halftime last week against visiting Jones County.
Instead of fading, the Bulldogs rallied and outscored Jones 28-13 over the final two quarters. A pair of fourth-quarter field goals proved to be enough to survive two touchdown runs from North’s Marcus McFarlane and two TD pass from Ethan Washington to Cade Funderburk in the second half.
McFarlane rushed 25 times for 155 yards, and Funderburk had nine catches for 93 yards. The defense was led last week by a huge game from Kayden McDonald, who had 10 tackles (eight solos, six for losses), a sack and a quarterback hurry from his defensive tackle position.
North hopes to build off that second half with a Friday road trip to Parkview.
“I think our guys will be up for it,” North head coach Bill Stewart said after last week’s game. “We’re not down and out. We’re 0-2, but we’re ready to bounce back.”
Parkview rebounded from a 43-10 loss to Mill Creek with a victory last week at Mountain View. Colin Houck threw for 208 yards and three TDs, in addition to rushing for a TD, while Zion Taylor had four catches for 100 yards and two TDs, along with three returns for 116 yards. Zach Hill had five catches for 90 yards, and Jordan McCoy rushed for 88 yards and a score on eight carries thanks to a good night by J.B. Brown, Josh Haynes and the offensive line.
The Panthers’ defensive standouts last week included C.J. Jackson (tackle for loss, sack), Mike Matthews (interception), Bubba Rowell (six tackles, two for losses, one sack) and Khyair Spain (six tackles, three for losses, one fumble recovery).
“We saw a lot of improvements (against Mountain View), and that’s our goal. We want to improve every single week,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said after the game. “You take a team like ours, with not much experience, and we expect to see a lot of improvements. Our coaches are going to demand it and our kids, they want to get better and they continue to get better.”
