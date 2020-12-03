North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 8-3
Last week: Beat Cherokee 29-16
West Forsyth Wolverines (6-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Dave Svehla
Record: 8-3
Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 39-14
Defense has fueled the North football team’s run to this Class AAAAAAA second-round matchup. The unit has four shutouts over AAAAAAA playoff teams — 21-0 over Parkview, 16-0 over North Cobb, 31-0 over Mill Creek and 27-0 over Peachtree Ridge.
A loss to Collins Hill denied the Bulldogs their fourth straight region title and forced a trip to region champion West Forsyth this week. The Wolverines have won six straight since a 2-3 start that included losses to Cartersville, Mill Creek and North Forsyth. They jumped out to a quick 32-0 lead against Meadowcreek in the first round, and held a comfortable lead from there.
North’s offense got a major jolt in its first-round win from Barrett Carter, who carried 17 times for 197 yards and four touchdowns. The Clemson recruit did his usual work on defense, too, with eight tackles (one for loss), three sacks, a quarterback hurry and a fumble recovery.
Carter gained the biggest share of his team’s 285 rushing yards. North attempted only eight passes against Cherokee, completing two for 25 yards.
The Bulldogs are seeking their fourth straight trip to the quarterfinals, where they would face Grayson (on the road) or Harrison (at home).
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Peachtree TV
Last meeting: North won 41-7 in 2018
Location: West Forsyth High School
