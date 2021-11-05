SUWANEE — With a solid offensive showing and a mostly stout defense, North Gwinnett’s football team ended its regular season slate with a 27-13 win over Mountain View on Friday night, securing a No. 3 seed in the playoffs.
North ends its season with a 5-5 record and a 2-2 record in Region 8-AAAAAAA play. Mountain View will head into the postseason as a No. 4 season out of that region, finishing its regular season slate at 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the region. North opens the state playoffs at South Forsyth, while Mountain View travels to Denmark.
“It wasn't the cleanest game for us but we're happy with the win,” North Gwinnett coach Bill Stewart said. “We're happy being the third seed and we're ready to go to the next thing.”
Mountain View could not attain a first down during its first two possessions of the game, and North Gwinnett took full advantage to get out to a comfortable lead. Bulldogs quarterback Ethan Washington conducted a calculating drive down the field, with running back Marcus McFarlane finding a big hole on a bruising run down to the Mountain View 32.
With 8:20 left in the opening quarter, McFarlane capped off the Bulldogs’ first drive by finding the left edge and running down the sideline for a 24-yard touchdown, giving North Gwinnett a 7-0 lead after a successful PAT.
The Bears’ defense didn’t get a chance for a breather, with Mountain View fumbling the resulting kickoff away to the Bulldogs. It didn’t take too long before they took advantage of the mistake, with Washington finding Dylan Gary for a 21-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone.
With North Gwinnett leading 13-0 after an unsuccessful conversion attempt, the Bears began to show some signs of life in the second quarter. They were able to force a Washington fumble in their own red zone to halt another Bulldog drive, and Bears quarterback Mason Kidd was able to make some plays including a deep throw to Sean Reese down the sideline, who made and nice diving catch. But even though that set Mountain View up in North Gwinnett territory, the Bears could not capitalize.
And even with the Bulldogs in full command, they could not entirely escape themselves, with penalties plaguing them towards the end of the first half.
“That kind of got us behind,” Stewart said. “It affected us moving the ball. We had three penalties in a row and I wasn't happy about that. I wasn't happy with the turnover when we came back out (after halftime). So those are some things we have to clean up to be able to move on in the playoffs.”
But even still, the Bulldogs were ultimately able to tack on another score before halftime, with Brinston Williams crossing the goal line with the help of some key blocks from his offensive line. At halftime, North Gwinnett held a commanding 20-0 lead.
McFarlane added another rushing score with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter, bouncing off multiple Mountain View defenders on his way to a 9-yard touchdown.
“We've got Brinston in full gear and Marcus McFarlane, “Both of those guys can run it really well. We think we've got a really good 1-2 punch there.”
Mountain View did not get shut out, though. The Bears finally cracked the scoreboard with 3:49 left in the game, with Armond Jones powering in for a 1-yard score. On North Gwinnett’s ensuing possession, the Bears capitalized on a Washington fumble, with Jabari Spencer scooping the ball up inside the 10 and scoring to cut the deficit to 14 after a missed PAT.
But despite the penalties and the late mistakes, the Bulldogs are content with where they are heading into next week.
“It was senior night — We got a win for the seniors so we're happy about that,” Stewart said. “We're ready to move on and get to that next game, which is the playoffs. This is what you play for, to get in the playoffs and see what can happen.”
