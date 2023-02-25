MARIETTA — For two quarters, North Gwinnett hung around and made life difficult for No. 1-ranked Wheeler in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball state playoffs.
Beginning with the opening possession of the third quarter, the Wildcats made two key adjustments. First, they extended the defensive pressure to outside the 3-point line, and offensively, they took the ball to the rim.
In the first six possessions, Wheeler's Damion Mitchell made a 3-pointer, and Josh Hill, Isaiah Collier, Arrinten Page and Mitchell all had dunks. Wheeler finished the game with 10 dunks overall and Page's second in the sequence, on an ally-oop pass from Collier, capped a 13-5 run to open the quarter and pushed the Wildcats lead to double-digits at 48-37. They didn't slow down from there as the lead eventually grew to be as large as 28 points before settling for a 74-49 victory
"That was the focus at the half," Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. "In the first half we were settling for too many long 3s. We had to turn our motors up and get after it."
Page led the way with 19 points, Collier had 16 along with eight assists, Mitchell finished with 15. Ricky McKenzie had nine, Hill finished with eight and Calvino Stallworth added seven.
The victory moved Wheeler (23-6) into the state quarterfinals where it will travel to McEachern for a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 on either Tuesday or Wednesday for the right to advance to the state Final Four.
Wheeler had faced North Gwinnett (13-17), on the Bulldogs' home floor in the second game of the regular season and defeated them 63-49. Saturday, Thompson said North Gwinnett did a few different things to help keep the Wildcats off balance, and they hit shots when they had the opportunity.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Okie Osowaa gave the Bulldogs an early 20-14 lead. Two more 3-pointers on by Miles Clanton and the other by Charli Gallagher gave North Gwinnett its biggest lead of the game 23-16 with just seconds left in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer by Stallworth cut the advantage to four at the end of the period, and when Mitchell hit a 3 and Page added a short jumper moments later, Wheeler was back up by one.
A 7-0 run, highlighted by a 3 by Clanton put North Gwinnett back up by five at 32-27. It still had the lead with 35 seconds to play before Collier drove the lane for a layup, and then stole the ball at midcourt and went in for the first dunk of the night in the waning seconds for a 35-32 lead at the half.
"North Gwinnett played really well in the first half," Thompson said. "They played a different style and showed a different level of toughness. Plus they made shots we didn't see them make the first time."
Julian Walker paced the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Osowaa and Clanton each had six.
