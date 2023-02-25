Julian_Walker.JPG

Julian Walker, North Gwinnett

MARIETTA — For two quarters, North Gwinnett hung around and made life difficult for No. 1-ranked Wheeler in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball state playoffs.

Beginning with the opening possession of the third quarter, the Wildcats made two key adjustments. First, they extended the defensive pressure to outside the 3-point line, and offensively, they took the ball to the rim.

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.