DSC_9183 (2).JPG
Buy Now

North Gwinnett's Yianni Pothoulakis heads toward the finish line in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships.

 Andrew Weathers

North Gwinnett’s Yianni Pothoulakis and Iris Porter were named Gwinnett runners of the week by the county’s cross country coaches.

Pothoulakis was runner-up in the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship meet with a time of 16 minutes, 33 seconds. Porter was second in 8-AAAAAAA with a time of 19:38.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.