Cherokee Warriors (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Shaw
Record: 8-2
Last week: Lost to Milton 41-29
North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 7-3
Last week: Beat Mountain View 59-14
North Gwinnett enters Friday’s first-round state playoff game with momentum after its best offensive performance of the season in a 59-14 win over Mountain View. Prior to last Friday, the Bulldogs had topped 30 points three times, and two of those were the first two weeks of the season.
The offense really struggled in a three-week stretch around midseason in losses to Lovejoy (19-7) and Archer (14-13) and a win over North Cobb (16-0), but it picked up steam in a 31-0 win over Mill Creek. The running game was on display against Mountain View behind the combo of Marcus McFarlane (10 rushes, 113 yards, two touchdowns) and Barrett Carter (four rushes for 96 yards, TD), along with 101 yards and three scores from quarterback Ethan Washington. Washington also threw a 49-yard TD pass to Seth Anderson.
The North defense, which has three shutouts in the last five games, also played another good game.
Cherokee started the season 6-0, but dropped games in region play to Roswell (38-35) and Milton (41-29). Shaw has the Warriors in the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.
The winner of Friday’s game takes on West Forsyth or Meadowcreek in the second round.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: North Gwinnett High School
