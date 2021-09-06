urgent North Gwinnett stays on top of Region 8-AAAAAAA softball with win over Mountain View From Staff Reports Sep 6, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Gwinnett logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett defeated Mountain View 7-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball on Monday.The Bulldogs improved to 9-2-1 overall and 4-0 in the region. Mountain View (8-7, 2-2) was led by Callie Shrope (single, double, run) and Sarah Anne Behunin (double, RBI). Recommended for you +131 PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football League, Shorty Howell Park Photos: Youth Sports Pictures Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags North Gwinnett Mountain View Softball Baseball Sport Callie Shrope Sarah Anne Behunin Region Win Bulldog 