SUWANEE — North Gwinnett scored touchdowns on its first two offensive plays and cruised to a 34-7 win over Peachtree Ridge in Region 8-AAAAAAA football on Friday.
“We did some good things,” North head coach Bill Stewart said. “Not perfect. We started real well and then (Peachtree Ridge) started to do some things made it a little tough for us.”
Peachtree Ridge (3-5, 0-2) received the opening kickoff and earned a first down via a pass interference call against the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-2). The drive went no further and North took over after the Lions' punt on its own 24. Marcus McFarlane went off tackle on first down for a 76-yards score. Daniel Smith converted the extra point and the visitors were up 7-0.
The Lions fared no better on the next possession as on third-and-12 from its own 33, Hayden Thompson connected with Allante Burley on a completion. However, Burley was stripped of the ball with North recovering on the Peachtree Ridge 40.
The Bulldogs again followed the script from its first possession as quarterback Ethan Washington dropped back and connected with Dylan Gary on a 40-yard post pattern. The extra point increased the lead to 14-0, less than five minutes into the game.
Another Lions fumble paved the way for the next Bulldogs score. North’s Jace Anderson recovered a Thompson fumble on a scramble at the Peachtree Ridge 18. On third down, Washington found a wide open Kenan Holmes on a seam route to up the lead to 21-0.
The second quarter was a sloppy affair as both teams alternated mistakes and missed opportunities. Smith missed a 44-yard field goal for the Bulldogs and the Lions drove as far as the North 32 before eventually being pushed back to midfield and having to punt.
Smith came on to redeem himself from the earlier miss by connecting on successive attempts from 35 and 31 yards, respectively to give the Bulldogs a 27-0 halftime advantage.
The halftime statistics reflected the scoreboard as North Gwinnett amassed 147 yards on the ground and 125 through the air for a total of 272. The Lions gained 43 yards with 12 being on the ground and 31 by passing.
North Gwinnett turned the offense over to reserve quarterback Liam Glass and Kyle Van Campen in the second half. Glass rewarded the faith in the coaching staff by hooking up on a 91-yard touchdown pass with Gary late in the third quarter.
Peachtree Ridge dented the scoreboard with a 90-yard pass of its own in the fourth quarter as Hayden Thompson completed a pass to Myles Abernathy on the near sideline and the sophomore wide receiver outraced the Bulldogs’ defenders to the end zone.
Despite the late score, Stewart was pleased with the effort of the defense, including a pair of interceptions from Jordan Buchanan.
“The last five weeks, (Buchanan) has gotten better and better,” Stewart said. “This game wasn’t perfect by any means, we have to get better and after the bye we face Mountain View so we have a lot to focus on.”
North Gwinnett 34, Peachtree Ridge 0
North Gwinnett 21 6 7 0 — 34
Peachtree Ridge 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
North: Marcus McFarlane 76 run (Daniel Smith kick) 9:30
North: Dylan Gary 40 pass from Ethan Washington (Smith kick) 7:23
North: Kenan Holmes 18 pass from Washington (Smith kick) 6:39
SECOND QUARTER
North: Smith 35 FG, 8:27
North: Smith 31 FG, :28
THIRD QUARTER
North: Gary 91 pass from Liam Glass (Smith kick) 1:40
FOURTH QUARTER
Peachtree Ridge: Myles Abernathy 90 yard pass from Hayden Thompson (Eddie Park kick) 7:36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.