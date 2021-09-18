LAWRENCEVILLE — It was a battle in the trenches all night, but in the end North Gwinnett prevailed over Archer, 10-7, in a non-region clash of two prominent Gwinnett football programs.
The Bulldogs (3-2) got three sacks, three interceptions and 14 plays for lost yardage on defense as they limited the Tigers to 52 total yards on the ground and 112 yards through the air.
"I'm glad we got this one," said North head coach Bill Stewart. "The front seven got after it. When you're playing a good team (like Archer), you have to win the turnover battle, and that's what we did."
It wasn't like the Tigers (0-4) didn't have their chances, either. Head coach Andy Dyer said his defense kept the team in the game, but struggled on coming down with 50-50 balls.
"It was a slugfest up front," Dyer said. "We got some third-down stops and turnovers (on defense). (Offensively), it was a slugfest. They loaded the box with their talented front seven. We needed those 50-50 balls (when passing)."
Early on, the Tigers seemed to have all of the momentum beginning with their first drive. A 36-yard completion from quarterback William Wallace (7-for-20, 112 yards) to Derrick Moore moved the ball into North's territory. Later, a 13-yard completion to Al Edwards, coupled with a late hit out of bounds moved the ball inside the red zone. However, the drive stalled there and a 35-yard field-goal attempt by Miles Hamby went wide right to leave the game scoreless.
North looked to move the ball on its next drive and things were looking good on Brinston Williams rush up the middle. However, as he hit the 34-yard line, the ball was knocked out of his hands and the Tigers recovered.
A 36-yard run by Chase Sellers set the Tigers up nicely on their next drive, but the offense again stalled and were forced to punt four plays later.
North fumbled again on its next drive as Archer's Abraham Mukwiza returned it 30 yards down to the 19. This time, the Tigers capitalized as Wallace found Frank Osorio on a jump ball in the corner of the end zone from the 5 to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 2:03 left in the first quarter.
As the second quarter began, the Bulldogs were in the midst of a 14-play drive that would see them get all the way to the Archer 15. However, a 32-yard field goal was missed by Daniel Smith to leave the score at 7-0.
Another stop by North's defense on Archer's next drive set the Bulldogs up on their own 30. On the second play of the drive, Marcus McFarlane (24 carries, 172 yards), took a handoff around the right edge and raced 60 yards to the end zone, knotting the score up at 7-7 with 3:17 to go before halftime.
The Bulldogs looked to get another quick score before halftime after the defense intercepted a Wallace pass. However, Archer's defense stepped up once again, getting three sacks on four down to turn the ball over on downs, leaving the score at 7-7 at halftime.
"Our defense played unbelievably," Dyer said. "We gave ourselves opportunities tonight, we just didn't capitalize."
The third quarter again saw a battle of defenses. Jordan Buchanan intercepted a pass from Wallace near midfield to thwart the half's opening drive. But it wasn't until late in the third quarter that North's offense began to move the ball again.
A 23-yard rush by McFarlane moved the ball near midfield and the Bulldogs methodically moved the ball down the field thanks in large part to the run. The Bulldogs moved the ball all the way down to the Archer 6, but were stopped by Archer's defense, and had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Smith to give them a 10-7 lead with 2:07 to go in the third quarter.
Those would be the last points of the game as both teams struggled to move the ball through the fourth quarter.
North did salt a lot of the clock away late in the fourth thanks in part to a roughing the punter call against Archer, ultimately leaving the Tigers with 28 seconds to move the ball from their 25-yard line. Archer got it up to their own 40, but North's Grant Godfrey intercepted the final pass of the evening, giving North its third victory of the year.
"Our secondary played really well tonight," Stewart said. "They do great things offensively and I'm pleased with what we were able to do to stop them defensively."
North's Ethan Washington finished 15-for-26 for 130 yards, while also gaining 20 yards on the ground.
North 0 7 3 0 - 10
Archer 7 0 0 0 - 7
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Frank Osorio 5 pass from William Wallace (Miles Hamby kick) 2:03
SECOND QUARTER
North: Marcus McFarlane 60 run (Daniel Smith kick) 3:17
THIRD QUARTER
North: Smith 23 FG, 2:07
FOURTH QUARTER
None
