SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s softball team hit five home runs and totaled 23 hits Tuesday in a sweep of visiting Milton in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Bulldogs, who play at South Forsyth in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday, won the opener 8-0 in five innings and won the nightcap 14-3 in six innings.
In Game 1, North had 11 hits, and both Marisa Miller and Haley Cummings had home runs. Miller was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Cummings was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Grace Connelly was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI, and Amber Reed was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Reed was the winning pitcher, striking out six with one walk and four hits allowed in six innings.
Reed also got the win in Game 2 after allowing two hits and striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. She was one of three North pitchers in the nightcap.
The Bulldogs had 12 hits in Game 2 with big contributions from Jaylyn Benson (2-for-4, home run, four RBIs), Connelly (3-for-4, double, RBI), Bella Faw (2-for-3, home run, three RBIs) and Laila Sims (1-for-3, home run, two RBIs).
