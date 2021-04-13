DACULA — North Gwinnett’s boys tennis seniors completed their perfect region run Tuesday.
The Bulldogs defeated Mill Creek 3-0 in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Hamilton Mill, earned a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Class AAAAAAA state playoffs and capped a dominant four-year run by their senior class.
“My seniors have never lost a region match, so that’s awesome for them,” North boys coach Starr Shuler said. “Last year kind of threw everything off (with COVID-19 ending the season early). We’re just happy to have a season this year. I had five seniors last year and I’ve got six this year. They got to kind of watch how hard it was on the seniors last year, so they have actually been really good about being safe and staying healthy. They just wanted to play this year. It was good for the boys. They work really hard and they all have fun together.”
The region tournament title was the third straight for the Bulldogs, who won in 2018 and 2019 but didn’t get a chance to play the 2020 tournament because of the pandemic. Peachtree Ridge was the last team to beat North in region play in the 2017 tournament finals.
North (15-1) swept through the doubles matches in the finals against Mill Creek (6-12), winning both by 6-0, 6-1 margins. Frank Zhou and Lucas Mruk defeated the Hawks’ Jamey Terry and Brendan Brannock at No. 1 doubles, while Akhil Sodadasi and Yianni Pothoulakis topped Mill Creek’s Grant Zari and Brandon Song at No. 2 doubles.
The Bulldogs’ lone singles point came in the No. 3 line, where Richard Zhou defeated Colby Hayes 6-0, 6-1.
Mill Creek’s Andre Izadi was off to a nice start at No. 1 singles with a 6-3, 3-2 lead on 2019 Daily Post Player of the Year Matthew Sloan when North got the clinching point. North’s Jason Kim and Davis Izadi had just started their match when the Bulldogs got the third point.
North, whose only loss is to Johns Creek, enters the postseason with big goals.
“I have high hopes for them. I really do,” Shuler said of state. “They want it. They watched how disappointing it was last year, so they’ve been working hard and practicing even harder. I think we stand a chance if we can keep working as a team the way we have been. That’s the one thing I love about these guys, they are a team. There’s not one player that isn’t a part of that.”
