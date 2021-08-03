There are certain athletes who can only be comfortable playing at a certain position in their particular sport.
Then there are those like North Gwinnett softball star Marisa Miller, who prefer not to compartmentalize themselves too much.
“When I was a sophomore and (North softball) Coach (Amanda) Heil took over, she asked me what position I played, and I said, ‘Mostly a catcher, but I also played first or third or whatever,’” the Bulldogs senior said. “I honestly didn’t care where I was playing, as long as I was I was playing.
“I’m pretty used to playing different positions. I’ve played every position on the field except pitcher. I’m used to switching around, especially my sophomore year. We had another catcher who was pretty good (at the time). So (Heil) wanted to put me at a different position so I’d still be able to be on the field.”
Miller is primarily a catcher, though she was more than comfortable moving to third base as a sophomore.
She hit .424 with seven home runs, 36 RBIs, eight doubles 28 runs scored and a .475 on-base percentage and earning first-team All-County honors while helping the Bulldogs to a Region 6-AAAAAAA title and a second-round berth in the state playoffs.
Last year, Miller moved back behind the plate and flourished even more, finishing with a .423 average, 13 homers, 42 RBIs, nine doubles and a triple in earning another All-County selection (as well as Gwinnett Diamond Club Offensive Player of the Year honors) and helping North to within an extra-inning loss to East Coweta in the if necessary game of the program’s second state title.
Now on the eve of her senior season in 2021, there’s a very good chance she will bounce back and forth between the two positions, and Heil expects she will have very few problems adjusting once again.
After all, she’s seen Miller do it before.
“I had the pleasure of coaching her in varsity basketball before I moved over to softball. So I’ve always known how mentally tough she is,” Heil said. “Coming in her sophomore year when I talked to her about playing third base, her only response to me was, ‘I want to play.’ She didn’t care where it was.
“Her freshman year, she had about 40 at-bats. I mean, she had a little bit of dabbling in (varsity experience) as a freshman. So coming in as a sophomore, I think I could’ve told her she was going to play the outfield, and as long as she was playing every game, she’d be fine with it. She’s just that kind of competitor. She’s really good at both (catcher and third base), and with Grace Connelly graduating (this past May), Bella Faw is moving to shortstop. So obviously, have openings on both corners (of the infield). I don’t want to burn (Miller) out catching all the time, and she’s so good playing third and first that I’m going to have to try my best to give her a little break. Last year, her junior year, she probably caught 98 percent of our innings.”
From Miller’s perspective, there are pros and cons to the kind of multi-tasking she will be asked to do this fall.
On the one hand, the two positions require vastly different skill sets and responsibilities, something she admits will take some adjustments whenever she moves from one to the other.
“It’s definitely kind of difficult,” Miller said. “For our summer workouts this season, Coach Heil told me that I might be playing third and catching. So in practice, I had switch back and forth between (the two). It’s definitely kind of difficult because they’re two very different roles. When I’m a catcher, I’m more of a vocal leader. Then at third, I’m more focused on (the ball) coming off the bat rather than coming out of the pitcher’s hand.
“It is kind of difficult, but I like both the positions. I like catching more, but I’ll play wherever (Heil) wants me to.”
True, Miller’s main position is behind the plate, which provides perhaps the biggest advantage for her unique situation.
While switching defensive positions could be something of a distraction to a player’s focus both in the field and at the plate, the fact one of those positions is at catcher is something Miller says is a plus, since it gives her a unique perspective inside the minds of pitchers she will face.
“For me, catching has definitely helped my hitting because being able to catch pitchers, you can see the type of pitching they’re throwing and analyze what pitches they’re going to throw to you,” Miller said. “Especially with change-ups. I can see if they’re going to throw it based on how they grip their fingers on the ball. It’s easier when it’s coming out of their hands to be able to see what kind of pitches they’re throwing. I can prepare myself to hit the ball.”
That analytical approach is another quality that Heil values about Miller, and combined with her experience, should make her a very valuable leader both on the field and in the locker room this fall.
“She’s super smart and very high academic,” Heil said. “She’s one of those kids who’s just really good at anything that she puts her head to. But I think being a catcher gives her that ability. ... I think it just shows who she is as a softball player. She’s really worked, and I’ve worked with her, on her developing that leadership.
“Last year, we had seven seniors, and we had super strong leaders. And obviously, Marisa was one of our leaders because she’s our catcher. She’s part of our battery. She’s one of our best players. I think that ... in itself put a little more expectations on her shoulders. But I think she realizes the senior class that we lost — I mean, we have seven seniors this year, but we only return two senior starters. … It speaks a lot to her.”
Miller’s analytical approach to softball should also serve her well beyond her final high school season, as she is verbally committed to attend and play college softball at the University of Georgia.
She spent a lot of time watching the Bulldogs closely during their run to the Women’s College World Series this past spring, as well as watching the softball competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last week.
It is the little things she observed that Miller believes can help her become a better player on the next level.
“I watched almost every game from the Women’s College World Series,” Miller said. “I mostly watch the catchers who are playing, especially since Georgia went to the Women’s College World Series (in June), and I was watching how (Bulldogs starter Payden Bourdeau) caught, … trying to analyze what they teach at Georgia, and try to grow my knowledge of the game and how she positions herself and what she does to get ready, talking to her pitchers and everything.
“On the hitting aspect of it, … (it’s) analyzing their swings. So I can definitely pick up some tips by watching the college softball players play.”
