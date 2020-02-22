ATLANTA — Ryan Watson allowed just one earned run with a career-high eight strikeouts in eight innings and freshman shortstop Will Mize drove in four runs to lead Georgia State to a 7-4 victory over Bryant on Saturday at the GSU Baseball Complex, evening the series at one game apiece.
With the win, the Panthers improved to 4-2 under first-year head coach Brad Stromdahl, previously head coach at Georgia Gwinnett College.
Watson (1-0), a sophomore right-hander, was outstanding. Through eight innings, he allowed just three hits, with the only run coming on a solo homer, and the North Gwinnett High School product walked none to go along with his eight strikeouts. After the leadoff hitter in the ninth inning reached on an error, Watson gave way to the bullpen.
Mize, a freshman from Brookwood High School, was 3-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run double and two two-run singles.
Georgia State got on the scoreboard in the second inning on Kalen Puckett's run-scoring double. After Bryant (1-5) tied the game on Alex Lane's solo homer in the third, the Panthers answered in the bottom half with a three-run inning. Mize broke the tie with an RBI-single, and then Dalton Davies drove in another run with a sacrifice bunt. Catcher Tanner Gallman added a run-scoring single to give GSU a 4-1 lead.
Mize's two-run double in the fourth increased the lead to 6-1, and then he increased the advantage in the sixth, when he blooped a single to right field to score Josh Smith, who led off with a triple to left center.
Gallman, Smith and Elian Merejo had two hits each for the Panthers.
First pitch for Sunday's series finale has been moved up to 12 p.m.
