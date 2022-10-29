SUWANEE — Discovery entered Friday's football game needing a win against Region 7-AAAAAAA leader North Gwinnett to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, things did not go as the Titans had hoped.
North Gwinnett (7-2, 5-0 region) took control and defeated the Titans (3-7, 3-3 region) 45-8 to stay in first place in 7-AAAAAAA. The Bulldogs will travel to Norcross next Friday to decide the region championship.
“We knew that we had to control Jacob Davis because he is such a dynamic runner and I feel that we did a good job with that tonight," North head coach Bill Stewart said. "Also, it was important to the kids that we come out and have a great Senior Night. I believe we accomplished that as well.”
North Gwinnett took the opening possession and proceeded to march down the field.
Bulldog quarterback Ryan Hall spearheaded the drive with two huge completions, one to Carter Campbell for nine yards and then a long competition to Will Holland that covered 34 yards. Julian Walters plowed over from the one-yard line to give North Gwinnett the early lead. Will Collins added the PAT to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 9:04 left in the first quarter.
More fireworks occurred on the Bulldogs next possession.
Erik Ronning took a handoff and ran around the left end, sprinting 61 yards to outrun the Titan defenders for a North Gwinnett TD. Collins converted the PAT to push the Bulldog lead to 14-0 at the 5:33 mark of the first quarter.
The North Gwinnett defense then rose to the occasion and provided the offense excellent field position as the defense held and took over on downs near midfield.
The Bulldogs changed course and decided to primarily run the ball on this possession.
Broc Walker carried 5 times for 45 yards to spark the North Gwinnett drive. Walker finished it off by powering his way into the end-zone for a 4 yard TD run. The Bulldogs led 21-0 early in the second quarter.
Following another outstanding defensive effort, the Bulldogs' offense was in business again on the Discovery end of the field.
Seemingly trying to keep the Discovery defense off balance, North’s offense pushed the ball down the field via the air attack on this drive. Hall completed 3 passes to multiple receivers. Collins hauled in 14-yard pass, broke a tackle and powered into the end-zone for the North Gwinnett touchdown. Collins also added the PAT to stretch the Bulldog lead to 28-0 midway through the second quarter.
North added one more score late in the half as Nicholas Bookman scampered 4 yards around the right side for a Bulldog touchdown. North led at the half 35-0.
The third quarter began well for the Bulldogs. A combination of an aggressive North defense and a poor punt by the Titans, gave the Bulldog great field position at the Discovery 40 yard-line.
It only took two plays for North to add to its lead. Marek Briley made a terrific over the shoulder catch on a perfectly thrown ball by Hall that covered 40 yards for the Bulldog touchdown. With a successful PAT, North led 42-0 with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
Mason Tolar added a fourth quarter field goal from 35 yards to close out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Discovery got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter. Howard Copeland broke free and burst up the middle on a 27-yard TD run. Rylee Bradley added a two-point conversion to close out the scoring.
“We have a big game next week against Norcross for the region championship," Stewart said. "North Gwinnett and Norcross have battled a lot in the past when we were in the same region. Now that we are back in the same region again, this game should be no different.”
North Gwinnett 45, Discovery 8
Discovery 0 0 0 8 - 8
N. Gwinnett 14 21 7 3 - 45
FIRST QUARTER
N. Gwinnett: Julian Walters 1 run (Will Collins kick) 9:04
N. Gwinnett: Erik Ronning 61 run (Collins kick) 5:33
SECOND QUARTER
N. Gwinnett: Broc Walker 4 run (Collins kick) 9:45
N. Gwinnett: Will Collins 14 pass from Ryan Hall (Collins kick) 4:53
N. Gwinnett: Nicholas Bookman 4 run (Collins kick) 1:45
THIRD QUARTER
N. Gwinnett: Marek Briley 40 pass from Hall (Collins kick) 7:33
FOURTH QUARTER
N Gwinnett: Mason Tolar 35 FG – 8:40
Discovery: Howard Copeland 27 run (Rylee Bradley 2-point conversion) 1:35
