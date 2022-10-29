_MG_0182_MN.jpg

Ryan Hall

SUWANEE — Discovery entered Friday's football game needing a win against Region 7-AAAAAAA leader North Gwinnett to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, things did not go as the Titans had hoped.

North Gwinnett (7-2, 5-0 region) took control and defeated the Titans (3-7, 3-3 region) 45-8 to stay in first place in 7-AAAAAAA. The Bulldogs will travel to Norcross next Friday to decide the region championship. 

