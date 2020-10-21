SUWANEE — North Gwinnett rolled past Milton in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball playoffs on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs posted a 25-6, 25-18, 25-17 victory, and advanced to host North Forsyth in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 24.
North was led by Joya Screen (nine kills, two aces, three blocks, two digs), Laura Thomas (eight kills, one ace, three digs), Kadyn McCarthy (four kills, one ace, three blocks, two digs), Shannon Quinn (23 assists, three digs, two blocks, one kill) and Lindsay Kahren (two aces, 13 digs, one assist).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.