North Gwinnett got its football season off to a nice start last Saturday in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks in part to a defense that most figured would be a team strength. Kayden McDonald had eight tackles (seven solos, two for losses), one sack and one quarterback hurry, Tyler Walton had 11 tackles (two for losses), one sack and one QB hurry and Grant Godfrey had 13 tackles (8 solos, one for loss), one fumble recovery and one QB hurry.
While that was expected, a young and revamped North offense had a prolific opener with sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall shining in his first start. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing eight times for 85 yards and another score.
Proven receiver Marek Briley was his top target with seven catches for 167 yards and two TDs, while Julian Walters led the ground game with 18 carries for 151 yards and a TD. The line, led by Maddox Brix’s 90 percent blocking grade with three pancake blocks, also had a good showing.
The Corky Kell was less friendly to Archer and first-year head coach Dante Williams. The Tigers couldn’t get rolling offensively against an active West Forsyth defense, losing 21-7. Archer quarterback Justin Johnson faced constant pressure and was sacked six times, though he threw a 17-yard TD pass to William Wallace just before halftime to cut the deficit to 14-7.
The Tigers hung close thanks to solid defense led by Nissi Mukulu, who had 10 tackles (2 1/2 for losses) and a fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.