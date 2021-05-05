ALPHARETTA – After dropping a 6-5 decision in Game 1, North Gwinnett rallied for a 3-2 win in the nightcap to force a split of their second-round Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoff doubleheader at Denmark on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (16-16) had 16 hits on the day, and will meet the Danes (18-14) in a deciding Game 3 Thursday at 6 p.m.
