LILBURN — Both North Gwinnett and Parkview were looking to find their identities in the midst of a tough start to the 2021 high school football season during their non-region clash Friday night.
Both teams did that to an extent, though North may have found it in more specific terms during the second half.
The visiting Bulldogs discovered ways to make their power running game work, while the defense created three turnovers and kept the ball away from the Panthers' prolific passing game.
The result was a more than 2-to-1 advantage in time of possession, which was a big factor as North rallied for 20 points in the second half to score a come-from-behind 34-27 win at the Big Orange Jungle.
The Bulldogs (1-2) piled up 251 of their 411 total yards on the ground, led by 115 yards and and a touchdown on 24 carries by Marcus McFarlane and 83 yards on 12 carries from Brinston Williams, plus 191 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns from Ethan Washington.
Meanwhile, the defense bent by giving 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air from Parkview's (1-2) Collin Houck, including eight catches for 108 yards and a score by Zion Taylor, but made up for that with three critical second-half takeaways, including a pair of Grant Godfrey fumble recoveries to post their first win of the young season.
“I think we came out (in) the second half with a lot more energy,” North coach Bill Stewart said. “We need more energy, and we talked about that (at halftime). We didn't go through that game without making mistakes. That's for sure because we made a bunch of them, but I'm proud of our guys coming back and making plays.”
The Bulldogs made plenty of key plays after trailing 20-14 at halftime, especially during an opening drive in which they pounded their way 82 yards down the field in 12 plays, all on running plays, and grinding 4:02 off the clock in the process after managing just 75 rushing yards in the entire first half.
McFarlane finished the drive with a 4-yard TD run, and while the extra point was blocked, North had pulled even at 20-all with 7:51 left in the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs' biggest plays came after Parkview took advantage of a short field after an exchange of punts, with Houck hooking up with Mike Matthews on a 20-yard slant route for a score that vaulted the Panthers back in front at 27-20 with 1:38 left in the period. Matthews finished the game with 97 yards on five receptions.
The first one occurred early in the fourth quarter when it looked like North would be forced to settle for three after moving 54 yards into the red zone to the Parkview 16.
With Daniel Smith lined up for an apparent 33-yard field goal attempt, holder Kyle Van Campen sprung to his feet and found Williams wide open for a 16-yard TD, one of two scores Williams had through the air, to pull the Bulldogs even again at 27-all with 9:38 remaining.
“That was huge,” Stewart said. “(The difference) between a field goal and a touchdown (in that situation) was two different deals. … (Assistant) Coach (Jeff) Carlberg talked about it all week. So we were fired up and definitely planned on running it (at some point). It just presented the opportunity.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Godfrey came up with another huge play by pouncing on a loose ball to set North up at the Parkview 37.
Nine plays later, Washington called his own number and found a hole into the end zone from 2 yards out to give North its first lead of the game at 34-27 with 5:55 left.
And it looked like the Bulldogs might be able to put the game away when Bryce Coulson picked off a Houck pass and lateraled to Antonio White, who brought the ball down to the Parkview 1.
But the Panthers defense stiffened and knocked North back 6 yards in three plays, and got new life when a 24-yard field goal attempt went wide with 3:36 left.
Houck took advantage with completions of 23 yards to Taylor and 14 yards to Matthews, plus his own 11-yard run to move Parkview as far as the North 28.
But on the next play, Houck tried to step up in the pocket to avoid a North pass rush that had hounded him most of the evening, and appeared to find a receiver to try to target.
But as he cocked his arm back and before he could deliver the ball forward, he was hit from behind by Tyler Walton, who not only recorded the sack, but also knocked the ball loose, with Godfrey scooping up his second fumble recovery of the night at the 23 with 1:28 left, allowing the Bulldogs to run out the clock.
It was another painful learning experience for Parkview, one in which coach Eric Godfree is confident will benefit the Panthers as the season moves forward.
“Usually, the game will come down to turnovers, and the team that creates more turnovers usually wins,” Godfree said. “And rushing yards. Those are the two big ... categories. We've got a lot of dynamic players … great quarterback and receivers and our young line is fighting for them. … We'll continue to (work). That's what I like about our kids. They've gotten better every week, and they'll continue to get better.”
The two teams exchanged scores throughout the first quarter, with Parkview sandwiching two quick strikes around a long North Gwinnett opening drive.
Houck completed five passes for a combined 141 yards over the Panthers' two scoring drives.
The first ended on his 40-yard completion to Donovan Paris just 2:56 after the opening kickoff and the second on an 11-yard fade pass that Taylor pulled down with a circus catch with 47.2 seconds left in the quarter to cap a six-play, 70-yard drive that took just 2:30 off the clock.
In between, the Bulldogs marched 83 yards in 14 plays and chewed 5:38 off the clock and ended with Washington hitting Brinston Williams with a 5-yard scoring strike with 3:18 left in the quarter.
The second quarter also featured a pair of Parkview scores surrounding a North touchdown.
Only this time, the Panthers got field goals of 23 and 27 yards from Carlos Munoz, countered by the Bulldogs answering with a 7-yard TD pass from Washington to Marek Briley to leave Parkview with a 20-14 lead by intermission.
NORTH GWINNETT 34, PARKVIEW 27
North Gwinnett 7 7 6 14 – 34
Parkview 14 6 7 0 – 27
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Donovan Paris 40 pass from Collin Houck (Carlos Munoz kick), 9:04
North: Brinston Williams 5 pass from Ethan Washington (Daniel Smith kick), 3:18
Parkview: Zion Taylor 11 pass from Houck (Munoz kick), 0:47.2
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Munoz 23 FG, 7:05
North: Marek Briley 7 pass from Washington (Smith kick), 3:46
Parkview: Munoz 27 FG, 1:33
THIRD QUARTER
North: Marcus McFarlane 4 run (kick blocked), 7:51
Parkview: Mike Matthews 20 pass from Houck (Munoz kick), 1:38
FOURTH QUARTER
North: Williams 16 pass from Kyle Van Campen (Smith kick), 9:38
North: Washington 2 run (Smith kick), 5:55
NG Park
First Downs 21 14
Rushes-Yards 50-251 12-(-2)
Passing Yards 160 292
Comp.-Att.-INT 15-22-0 17-31-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 11-102 7-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: North – McFarlane 24-115, Williams 12-83, Washington 11-47, Cade Funderburk 2-5, Van Campen 1-1. Parkview – Houck 5-4, Khyair Spain 2-3, Jordan McCoy 4-(-3), Paris 1-(-6).
Passing: North – Washington 14-21-0, 144; Van Campen 1-1-0, 16. Parkview – Houck 17-31-1, 292.
Receiving: North – Briley 6-93, Dylan Gary 3-29, Funderburk 3-20, Wililams 3-18. Parkview – Taylor 8-108, Matthews 5-97, Paris 1-40, Jay Crawford 1-18, Bryce Coulson 1-15, McCoy 1-14.
