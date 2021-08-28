SUWANEE — North Gwinnett head football coach Bill Stewart knew stopping Zion Ragins would be a priority for his team. The standout Jones County wide receiver is a 100-meter dash champion, and the focal point of the Greyhounds’ offense.
After 235 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Ragins, all Stewart could do was laugh.
“I do not ever want to see him again,” Stewart joked after his team fell 34-28 against Jones County. “He can go, man. That is world class speed right there.”
Ragins was at the center of another brutal night for North Gwinnett’s defense. Just six days after surrendering 377 yards of first half offense against Hoover in the Corky Kell Classic, the Bulldogs leaked 505 yards of total offense in their home opener at Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium.
Explosive plays were the biggest culprit last week, and the Greyhounds wasted no time exploiting that. Running back Javious Bond took a hand-off up the middle on the second play from scrimmage and raced 91 yards to the end zone to give the visitors a 7-0 lead after less than a minute.
The 91-yard strike still did not register as the biggest play of the first quarter for the visitors.
The Bulldogs marched the ball inside the five on their first possession, but the Jones defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal from the four. On the first play of the ensuing drive, quarterback John Alan Richter found Ragins on a post route, and the speed demon did the rest by outrunning the North defense for a 96-yard score.
Another Richter-to-Ragins connection moved Jones County into the red zone just before halftime, and two plays later Richter found Tyler Stewart in the end zone to make it 21-0. The Greyhounds averaged 14.9 yards per play in the first half, while their defense pitched a shutout against a North offense that saw three drives stall out in plus territory before the break.
But after six quarters of frustration, things finally clicked on offense. North found the end zone on its first four possessions of the second half. Led by running back Marcus McFarlane and quarterback Ethan Washington, the Bulldogs looked poised for a repeat of last season when they overturned a 21-9 second half deficit against Jones County.
McFarlane got it started with a 6-yard TD drive on the opening possession of the second half, and Washington took over after the defense bowed up a fourth down stop. Washington accounted for every yard on a four-play 70-yard march, completing three passes and executing a quarterback keeper on a zone read. He capped off the drive with a pass to Cade Funderburk, who finished the game as North’s leading receiver with 113 yards on 11 receptions.
“We had some things in the first half where we got down there and we sputtered,” Stewart said. “You can’t do that against Jones County. Last year when we went down there and played them they had a tough game for us there, and (it was) a tough game here.”
Ragins was not far from finished, taking a short slant pass 59 yards to the end zone on the ensuing possession to restore a two-score lead for the visitors. Even after Funderburk’s second score of the third quarter made it a 28-20 game, this was not the pace Stewart needed for his team.
“You don’t want to get into a track meet with those guys,” Stewart said. “They have two of the fastest kids we’re ever going to see, two of the fastest kids in this state.”
Ragins was one half of that aforementioned duo, and he was joined by running back Javious Bond and his 169 all purpose yards on 16 touches. A long screen pass to Bond set up a field goal to make it 31-20 Jones County, but McFarlane answered with an untouched 37-yard TD run up the middle less than three minutes later.
McFarlane finished the contest with 167 rushing yards on 26 carries with two TDs, the latter of which drew the Bulldogs to within a field goal after a two-point conversion. One more defensive stand from the Bulldogs forced a field goal attempt and gave the offense a chance to win the game on the final possession, but the magic had run out.
A penalty and a sack forced North into a fourth-and-26 situation, and Washington’s heave was intercepted by Javious Washington with 31 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for Jones County.
The Bulldogs are now 0-2 for the first time since 2003, and the schedule will remain difficult with a road game at Parkview next Friday night.
“I think our guys will be up for it,” Stewart said. “We’re not down and out. We’re 0-2, but we’re ready to bounce back.”
JONES COUNTY 34, NORTH GWINNETT 28
Jones County 14 7 7 6 — 34
North Gwinnett 0 0 20 8 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
Jones County: Javious Bond 88 rush (Evan West kick) 11:01
Jones County: Zion Ragins 96 pass from John Alan Richter (West kick) 5:15
SECOND QUARTER
Jones County: Tyler Stewart 19 pass from Richter (West kick) 1:00
THIRD QUARTER
North: Marcus McFarlane 6 rush (kick failed) 8:13
North: Cade Funderburk 9 pass from Ethan Washington (Daniel Smith kick) 4:27
Jones County: Ragins 59 pass from Richter (West kick) 2:51
North: Funderburk 8 pass from Washington (Smith kick) :07
FOURTH QUARTER
Jones County: Evan West 33 FG 10:34
North: McFarlane 37 rush (two-point conversion successful) 7:44
Jones County: Evan West 50 FG 1:29
