CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships.
Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning the boys title in 16 minutes, 53.50 seconds. Teammates Moses Mitchell (third, 17:26.90) and Liam Streleckis (fifth, 17:40.20) were in the top five, while Nicklaus Anderson (13th, 18:11.20) and Alex Beasley (16th, 18:27.10) were in the top 20 as the Bulldogs posted a score of 38, nine clear of runner-up Duluth.
Meyer was even more dominant in winning the girls individual title as the senior’s time of 18:53.90 was almost 50 seconds ahead of the field. The Bulldogs also got top finishes from Avery Sams (fifth, 20:09.50), Kate Lewis (sixth, 20:33.60), Aurora Streleckis (eighth, 21:02.10), Maddy Tilson (12th, 21:47.90), Bella Meyer (13th, 21:56.90) and Caroline Smith (16th, 22:29.90), putting up a score of 32, 13 ahead of second-place Norcross.
The runner-up Duluth boys were led by the individual runner-up, Daniel Hazeem, who finished in 17:22.20. He was backed up by teammates Shaw Maguire (seventh, 17:42.60), Christian Henderson (eighth, 17:46.90), Mauricio Salinas (10th, 17:59.30) and Jackson Dukat (20th, 18:41.70).
Peachtree Ridge had 73 to finish third in the boys meet behind Dylan Debriere (ninth, 17:57.20), Rexy Susanto (11th, 17:59.40), Jun Chen (14th, 18:14.20) and Sean Fisher (18th, 18:37.50). John Goodwin was fourth individually (17:29.20) to lead Norcross (98) to fourth place. John Paul George (17th, 18:37.10) and Landon Shell (19th, 18:40.10) also were in the top 20 for the Blue Devils.
Discovery’s Xavier Cantero was sixth (17:41.60) individually and teammate Fernando Vazquez was 12th (18:02.10), while Meadowcreek’s Cristopher Miranda was 15th (18:24.30).
Norcross was second in the girls team standings thanks to a pair of top finishers, Emily Rodriguez (second, 19:42.20) and Elkin Regina (fourth, 20:07.20). The Blue Devils also stacked up five other runners in the top 20 — Alexa Foster (10th, 21:33.40), Kylie Dommert (14th, 22:22.30), Eva Ballerstedt (15th, 22:24.70), Katie Knoedler (17th, 22:34.40) and Elizabeth Denham (18th, 22:38.70).
The Peachtree Ridge girls were third at 62 with Alitza Dennard (third, 19:54.60), Destiny Osemwengie (ninth, 21:07.80), Laney Pierce (11th, 21:44.20), Mariska Susanto (19th, 22:58.50) and Kezia Donaldson (20th, 22:59.40) leading the way.
Kaitlyn Park (seventh, 20:48.70) led Duluth to fourth in the team standings at 105.
