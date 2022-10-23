_DSC8601.JPG

North Gwinnett's Tori Meyer won the Region 7-AAAAAAA cross country title on Oct. 22, 2022 at the Georgia International Horse Park.

CONYERS — North Gwinnett’s Haydn Hermansen and Tori Meyer ran away from the field for the individual titles Saturday, leading the Bulldogs to a sweep of the team titles in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships.

Hermansen, a freshman, was 30 seconds ahead of the runner-up in winning the boys title in 16 minutes, 53.50 seconds. Teammates Moses Mitchell (third, 17:26.90) and Liam Streleckis (fifth, 17:40.20) were in the top five, while Nicklaus Anderson (13th, 18:11.20) and Alex Beasley (16th, 18:27.10) were in the top 20 as the Bulldogs posted a score of 38, nine clear of runner-up Duluth.

