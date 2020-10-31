Needing three wins to secure their second fastpitch softball state championship, North Gwinnett came up just short in the Class AAAAAAA finals Saturday at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus.
The Bulldogs rode hot bats and solid pitching to post convincing wins of 15-3 over Harrison in the elimination bracket finals and 7-2 over East Coweta in the first championship game to force an if necessary second game.
But in the ultimate title game, they fell victim to a strong complete-game pitching performance from East Coweta's Jaliyah Holmes and Kylie Ferguson's two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning to help the Indians edge North 2-1 for their third title in the last four years.
North (33-8) took a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second inning, and looked in good shape behind their own strong pitcher, sophomore Amber Reed, who scattered six hits with three strikeouts in her own complete-game outing.
But Ferguson's blast in the fifth put East Coweta (36-2) in front to stay, and the Bulldogs had a tough time breaking through against Holmes (22-1), who allowed six hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.
They had one last chance when Savannah Hardy reached on a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't push across the tying run.
“We just couldn't manufacture a run,” North coach Amanda Heil said. “Once again, Amber Reed was phenomenal. She went seven innings. … She gave us a chance to win the whole thing. We hit the ball all day, but give a lot of credit to (Holmes) because she just locked in.”
North was definitely locked at the plate it its two games previous to the finale, with the Bulldogs first pounding out 16 hits against Harrison, including four homers.
Ella Janish ripped two of those round-trippers, part of a perfect 3-for-3 game at the plate, with five RBIs, while Bella Faw was 2-for-3 with a homer and also drove in five runs and Caroline Shumeyko was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
Haley Cummings was 3-for-3, while Grace Conley and Laila Sims each added a pair of hits to help back the pitching of Lilly Runaas, who allowed three hits and three unearned runs over 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win, and Reed, who closed out the run-rule victory with 1 2/3 innings.
Then in the opening game of the championship round, the Bulldogs got to Holmes by coming up with 11 hits, including two more homers, one each by Jaylyn Benson and Marisa Miller, to bring their season total to 65 as a team.
Benson finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sims added two more hits.
Reed went the distance, allowing six hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts and no walks over seven innings.
And while North ultimately came up short of their goal of the title in Game 2 against East Coweta, Heil is convinced Saturday's experience — especially rebounding well after an emotional walk-off loss to the Indians in Friday's winner's bracket final — will only serve a young Bulldogs team that returns the bulk of its roster next year and beyond.
“It's huge,” Heil said. “We bring back 13 players (next year), … but the biggest thing is that our seven seniors this year were such leaders. We were beating East Coweta 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh (Friday) night, and we kicked the ball around a little bit and they had a two-run (walk-off) home run. How we lost that game … and we come back and we force a third game.
“I mean, East Coweta has two losses on the entire season, and they're both to us. One in the regular season and one in Game 1 (Saturday). So (the players) never gave up. They love each other. I mean, we put ourselves in a position to win, but we just came up a little short.”
