SUWANEE — North Gwinnett lost a 16-point lead Friday night, but was able to rebound and defeat Lambert 38-35 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Bulldogs (10-2) will travel to face Colquitt County in the quarterfinals next Friday.
“It was looking like it was going to be a railroad,” North coach Bill Stewart said of his team’s fast start. “Then, they're (Lambert) a great team and are 10-1 for a reason. That team is good.”
Barely two minutes into the game, North opened the scoring, albeit in an unconventional fashion. Lambert (10-2) punter Ryan Degyansky had the snap sail over his head and into the end zone where he was tackled for a safety.
Following the free kick, the Bulldogs moved from its own 20 to the Longhorns’ 42. Quarterback Ryan Hall gathered in a high snap that forced him to retreat in the backfield. Moving to his right, the sophomore signal caller found open space and raced the distance for the touchdown. The extra point put North up 9-0.
The Bulldogs lead grew on the next Lambert possession. Longhorn quarterback James Tyre fumbled and the ball was recovered on the Lambert 1. Hall needed only one play to carry the ball, untouched over the left side to lift the lead to 16-0.
Lambert was able to regain its composure and cut into the Bulldogs lead on its next possession. An eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive was culminated when Tyre connected with Brandon Jones from 34 yards. The extra point made the score 16-7 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
North responded with a drive of its own. Starting at its own 20, the Bulldogs drove to the Lambert 18 where they faced a fourth-and-seven. The field goal team was sent on and the kick was good. However, the Longhorns were offsides. Stewart accepted the penalty, making it fourth-and two on the 12. The offense was sent back on the field and Lambert again jumped offsides giving the Bulldogs first and goal. On third down, from the 10, Lambert was flagged for pass interference giving North a first down on the five. Two plays later, Kayden McDonald bulled in from the one for the touchdown and CJ Hollinquest caught the two point conversion attempt to make the score 24-7.
With 10 minutes left until halftime, the Lambert offense started to generate movement. With just over four minutes left in the quarter, Tyre connected with Christian Smith on a 10 yard pass over the middle from the North 45. Smith then shed a tackler and raced untouched for the score.
North was held on downs on its next possession and dropped back to punt on its 32. Stewart called for a fake punt, however, the pass fell incomplete, giving Lambert the ball deep in the Bulldogs territory. Facing a third-and 14 from the 21, Tyre lofted a ball toward the post where Smith gathered it in for the score. The extra point was good and the teams headed into the half with North up 24-21.
“We were a little shell shocked,” Stewart said of the halftime mood. “They hit a few plays on us so we tried to focus on the fact it was going to be a four-quarter game and we need to have two more quarters of smash mouth football.”
North received the second half kickoff but their drive lasted only two plays. On second down, Hall’s pass was deflected and intercepted on the Bulldogs 40. Lambert took the lead a few minutes later when Tyre kept the ball on the option play and scored from 31 yards. The extra point moved the Longhorns in front 28-24.
The Bulldogs responded by eating up most of the remaining eight minutes of the third quarter. Starting on its 20 and culminating in a 9 yard touchdown rush from McDonald, North regained the lead. A key play was a third-and 15 conversion when Hall connected with Xavier Couloute to pick up the first down on the Lambert 11. The conversion was good and the teams moved into the fourth quarter with North up 31-28.
Lambert was forced to punt on the ensuing possession and North took over on its own 46. The Bulldogs were successful on three fourth down conversions as they moved to a first and goal on the Lambert 7. A holding call against North moved the ball back to the 20. However, on the next play, Hall connected with a wide open Will Collins out in the flat and the senior tight end was able to score untouched to increase the lead to 38-28 with just over six minutes left in the game.
Lambert, resilient throughout, came right back and moved to the North 36 where it faced a critical fourth-and 13. Tyre once again connected with Smith, who beat the coverage and caught the touchdown pass to cut the lead to 38-35.
North took over on its own 20 and faced a critical third- and four from the 26. McDonald broke through the defense and rumbled 46 yards to the Lambert 27. On the next series, after the Longhorns exhausted its allotment of timeouts, Hall ran nine yards to pick up another first down and ice the victory.
Lambert 7 14 7 7 35
North Gwinnett 16 8 7 7 38
First Quarter
North Gwinnett - Ryan Degyansky tackled in end zone for safety, 10:11
North Gwinnett- Ryan Hall 42 run (Constantine Dallis kick) 7:59
North Gwinnett – Ryan Hall 1 run (Dallis kick) 6:56
Lambert- Brandon Jones 34 pass from James Tyre ( Degyansky kick) 3:08
Second Quarter
North Gwinnett – Kayden McDonald 1 run (CJ Hollinquest catch) 10:18
Lambert – Christian Smith 45 pass from Tyre (Degyansky kick) 4:03
Lambert – Smith 21 pass from Tyre (Degyansky kick) :27
Third Quarter
Lambert- Tyre 31 run (Degyansky kick) 7:57
North Gwinnett – McDonald 9 run (Dallis kick) :40
Fourth Quarter
North Gwinnett- Will Collins 20 pass from Hall (Dallis kick) 6:07
Lambert – Smith 36 pass from Tyre (Degyansky kick) 5:13
