ATLANTA — The biggest thing North Gwinnett football coach Bill Stewart could take away from his team’s 2022 season opener against McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic is that it grew up a bit as the game progressed.

That is particularly true of sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall, who threw for 147 of his 237 yards and his two touchdowns, both of which went to Marek Briley, in the second half to help the Bulldogs finally pull away from the Indians for a 32-20 win Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

