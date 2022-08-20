ATLANTA — The biggest thing North Gwinnett football coach Bill Stewart could take away from his team’s 2022 season opener against McEachern in the Corky Kell Classic is that it grew up a bit as the game progressed.
That is particularly true of sophomore quarterback Ryan Hall, who threw for 147 of his 237 yards and his two touchdowns, both of which went to Marek Briley, in the second half to help the Bulldogs finally pull away from the Indians for a 32-20 win Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“In a game like this — your first game, you’re in the Benz, you’re playing a tough opponent, we knew we were going to have some sophomore mistakes, some young mistakes,” Stewart said. “It’s hard not to get down on yourself and keep playing. It’s a hard football game, and you’ve got to come out of the gate to get ready to do that.”
Hall also ran for 72 yards, including a long TD run, while Briley finished with seven receptions for 167 yards and the two scores and Julian Walters also rolled up 146 yards and a score to help pace a North offensive effort that amassed 502 yards.
Those yards were needed as McEachern piled up 452 yards of its own, paced by 218 yards and 2 TDs on the ground by Jaylon Brown and 215 yards in the air from Jaydon Kinney.
But the Bulldogs' defense, which had allowed the Indians to convert on eight third-down conversions and go 4 of 5 on fourth down, came up big when it needed to, including turning McEachern away three times in the red zone, led by huge effort from Tyler Walton (13 combined tackles and assists, 1 sack, 1½ TFL), Grant Godfrey (13 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) and Kayden McDonald (8 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL).
Both teams had to check for powder burns on their cleats with as many times as they shot themselves in their collective feet in the first half.
However, North (1-0) was able to dodge a few of those bullets with some impressive red zone defense, twice turning away McEachern (0-1) inside the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line — once on an errant shotgun snap and another on an effective gang tackle on fourth and goal.
Hall, meanwhile, got North on the board by busting free for a 57-yard TD run on a quarterback keeper for a 7-0 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
That play also helped settle down the sophomore, who had completed just three of his first eight passes, but went on to misfire on just one more pass over his final 10 attempts to finish 12 of 18 on the day.
“After the first drive (of the game), I wasn’t really settled in,” Hall said. “But my team talked to me on the sideline. They were just telling me that I worked hard and they had my back, and we’re going to push through.
“The (touchdown) run really helped. My confidence definitely grew. I felt like I got in my groove, and I just felt comfortable.”
And the Bulldogs were able to turn away another McEachern trip into the red zone after a penalty on fourth and 2 forced a field goal attempt that sailed wide right.
Hall then answered by hitting Marek Briley on a 50-yard completion to start an eight-play, 80-yard drive, though it looked like that march might bog down when the Indians defense stiffened on the first three plays after first and goal at the 6.
But on his third straight try, defensive lineman Kayden McDonald finally powered in from a yard out off the short-yardage package to extend the Bulldogs lead to 13-0 with 6:59 left in the first half.
Once again, McEachern quickly drove into the red zone, reaching as far as the North 8 before another high shotgun snap forced another field goal attempt.
This time, Lucas Wynn’s kick was true from 32 yards out, and the Indians were on the board to cut the North lead to 13-3 with 4:35 left in the half.
After a quick three-and-out, McEachern didn’t leave anything to chance in the red zone, as Jaylon Brown burst through a hole for a 57-yard touchdown run that pulled the Indians to within 13-10 with 2:58 left in the half.
However, North’s running game — specifically, Walters — helped the Bulldogs come up with a rapid answer in less than a minute.
The junior running back broke off runs of 35 and 39 yards before dashing in from 6 yards out to push the North lead back to 10 and 20-10 at the 2:06 mark, and Jamir Beckom’s interception at the 1:29 mark sent the Bulldogs into intermission with that lead intact.
But McEachern kept that lead in peril most of the rest of the game, with a second Wynn field goal and a 21-yard TD run from Brown sandwiching Hall’s 46-yard scoring strike to Briley, to cut the North lead to within 26-20 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
The Indians had a chance to move even closer after driving as deep as the North 35 early in the fourth quarter.
But after struggling on third down most of the day, the Bulldogs defense came up clutch when it needed to by forcing Kinney into an incompletion on third and 9, and kept the six-point lead when Wynn’s 52-yard field goal attempt came up short.
North then brought the hammer down by driving 80 yards in 15 plays and draining 8:33 off the clock on its next possession, converting three times on third down in the process.
It looked like Hall had delivered the knockout blow with a touchdown run late, only to have the play nullified with a penalty.
But just one play later, the sophomore found Briley, playing his first game since a season-ending knee injury midway through the 2021 campaign, in the right corner of the end zone for a 5-yard scoring strike which put the game away at 32-20 with 1:38 remaining.
NORTH GWINNETT 32, McEACHERN 20
North Gwinnett 7 13 6 6 — 32
McEachern 0 10 10 0 — 20
First Quarter
North: Ryan Hall 57 run (Will Collins kick), 0:36
Second Quarter
North: Kayden McDonald 1 run (run failed), 6:59
McEachern: Lucas Wynn 32 FG, 4:35
McEachern: Jaylon Brown 57 run (Wynn kick), 2:58
North: Julian Walters 6 run (Collins kick), 2:06
Third Quarter
McEachern: Wynn 21 FG, 9:04
North: Marek Briley 46 pass from Hall (kick blocked), 6:22
McEachern: Brown 21 run (Wynn kick), 2:25
Fourth Quarter
North: Briley 5 pass from Hall (pass failed), 1:38
