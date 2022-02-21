D41_9664.JPG
Buy Now

North Gwinnett's R.J. Godfrey

 Nicole Seitz

North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey was named Boys Player of the Year, headlining the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Basketball Team selected by the region’s coaches.

The Girls Player of the Year honor was shared by Peachtree Ridge’s Aaliyah Hunt and North’s Ava Watson. North’s Matt Garner and Mountain View’s B.J. Roy shared the Boys Coach of the Year award, while the Girls Coach of the Year went to Peachtree Ridge’s Vanessa White.

Boys All-Region

Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett

Chance Boothe, Mountain View

Ethan Davis, Collins Hill

Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett

Trajen Greco, Mill Creek

Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge

Kaden McArthur, Collins Hill

Malcolm Noel, Peachtree Ridge

Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek

Michael White, Mountain View

Boys All-Defensive Team

Gunnar Carlberg, North Gwinnett; C.J. Johnson, Mountain View; A.J. Muller, Collins Hill; Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek; Korey Walton, Peachtree Ridge

Girls First-Team All-Region

Paris Fillingame, Collins Hill

Bree Orellana, Mill Creek

Hayda Toro, Mountain View

Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett

Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge

Tiffany Barnes, Collins Hill

Anna Smith, Peachtree Ridge

Girls Second-Team All-Region

Gabby Pass, Collins Hill; Ali Drake, Mountain View; Lauren Dobbs, Mill Creek; Jada Monroe, North Gwinnett; Mariyah Valrie, Mountain View; Sydni Arnold, Mountain View; Caroline Beavin, North Gwinnett; Nia Anderson, Peachtree Ridge; Alex Smith, Peachtree Ridge

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.