North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey was named Boys Player of the Year, headlining the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Basketball Team selected by the region’s coaches.
The Girls Player of the Year honor was shared by Peachtree Ridge’s Aaliyah Hunt and North’s Ava Watson. North’s Matt Garner and Mountain View’s B.J. Roy shared the Boys Coach of the Year award, while the Girls Coach of the Year went to Peachtree Ridge’s Vanessa White.
Boys All-Region
Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett
Chance Boothe, Mountain View
Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
Dylan Gary, North Gwinnett
Trajen Greco, Mill Creek
Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge
Kaden McArthur, Collins Hill
Malcolm Noel, Peachtree Ridge
Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek
Michael White, Mountain View
Boys All-Defensive Team
Gunnar Carlberg, North Gwinnett; C.J. Johnson, Mountain View; A.J. Muller, Collins Hill; Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek; Korey Walton, Peachtree Ridge
Girls First-Team All-Region
Paris Fillingame, Collins Hill
Bree Orellana, Mill Creek
Hayda Toro, Mountain View
Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett
Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge
Tiffany Barnes, Collins Hill
Anna Smith, Peachtree Ridge
Girls Second-Team All-Region
Gabby Pass, Collins Hill; Ali Drake, Mountain View; Lauren Dobbs, Mill Creek; Jada Monroe, North Gwinnett; Mariyah Valrie, Mountain View; Sydni Arnold, Mountain View; Caroline Beavin, North Gwinnett; Nia Anderson, Peachtree Ridge; Alex Smith, Peachtree Ridge
