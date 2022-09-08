Two of Gwinnett’s top football programs, North Gwinnett and Parkview, meet for a third straight season in non-region play on Friday. North has won both of the previous meetings, 34-27 last year and 21-0 in 2020.
Parkview, off last week, is unbeaten through its first two football games of the season. The Panthers routed Johns Creek 52-7 in the Corky Kell Classic, then pulled out a 20-8 win over Shiloh in their last game two weeks ago.
Khyair Spain rushed 24 times for 175 yards in the win over Shiloh, while the defensive standouts included Nolan Marshall (eight tackles, one for loss), Abdul Mohammed (five tackles, one forced fumble) and Justin Nunn (eight tackles, one for loss, one fumble recovery).
North followed its 2-0 start, which featured wins over McEachern and Archer, with its first loss last Friday, fading late in a 31-19 setback to Winter Park (Fla.).
Despite last week’s loss, the Bulldogs got stellar defensive play from Kayden McDonald (five tackles, three for losses, two sacks, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries), Jaden Brock (three tackles for losses, one forced fumble, two QB hurries, one pass breakup) and Chandler Jordan (six tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup). Offensively, Will Collins had four catches for 68 yards and a score, while Maddox Brix (93 percent blocking grade, four pancake blocks) and Charise Thorpe (92 percent blocking grade, three pancake blocks) played well up front.
