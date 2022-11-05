NORCROSS — Ryan Hall isn’t afraid to run the football.

With his team clinging to a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Hall turned a broken pass play into a 68-yard run that helped set up a touchdown and ultimately the victory for North Gwinnett, which bullied Norcross on the ground en route to a 35-27 win to claim the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship.

