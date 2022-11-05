NORCROSS — Ryan Hall isn’t afraid to run the football.
With his team clinging to a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Hall turned a broken pass play into a 68-yard run that helped set up a touchdown and ultimately the victory for North Gwinnett, which bullied Norcross on the ground en route to a 35-27 win to claim the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship.
As a team, the Bulldogs (8-2) rushed for 333 yards and scored all five of their touchdowns on the ground, three by junior Julian Walters and one each by Kayden McDonald and Hall in front of a statewide audience on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
“This is unbelievable,” North head coach Bill Stewart said. “We’ve had a lot of big wins, but this one ranks up there. It’s a good feeling of where we were. With those injuries and all of that stuff, just to be here for this moment and do it on TV and all of that good stuff, that’s what it’s all about.”
The biggest play of the game, without a doubt, came early in the fourth quarter when Hall broke free down the right sidelines on his way to a 68-yard run. The Bulldogs led 21-17 at that point and Hall’s run set up a short 5-yard touchdown run on the very next play from Walters that gave the visitors an 11-point lead with 10:21 left in the game.
“That run by Ryan, that changed the whole game,” Stewart said. “I’ll tell you what, that run was one of those for the heroes. That’s a sophomore doing that. That’s a sophomore that is getting better and better. To make that play at that time and in that moment, was clutch. All it was, was will. He just kept playing and kept running. Those are the physical plays that win football games.”
The Blue Devils managed to answer with a short field goal on their ensuing possession to cut North’s lead to 28-20, but the stout rushing attack by the Bulldogs ultimately put the game out of reach.
A 53-yard kickoff return by Kenan Holmes helped set up a six-play, 40-yard touchdown drive and the Bulldogs did it with only runs. Walters scored his third and final touchdown of the night on a 13-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 35-20 lead with just under five minutes remaining.
A quick touchdown drive by Norcross cut North’s lead to eight points with 4:21 left after backup quarterback Zaire Goff hooked up with senior Nakai Poole on a 30-yard strike. The Blue Devils appeared to be in prime position to get the ball back with a chance to win after Holmes ran out-of-bounds at the 1-yard line on the ensuing kickoff.
However, an offsides penalty gave the Bulldogs some much-needed breathing room and McDonald and company handled the rest. The Bulldogs picked up four first downs on the drive on eight runs and were able to run out the final 4:20 to win the game.
“Our kids played their tails off,” Stewart said. “I think that showed tonight. I think our offensive line keeps showing that they are a force to be reckoned with. I can’t say enough about what that group has done.”
As good as North’s rushing attack was on the night, the same couldn’t be said for the Blue Devils, who were held to just 49 yards on the ground.
As a result, the Blue Devils were forced to beat the Bulldogs through the air and couldn’t get enough to win, despite a valiant effort from junior quarterback A.J. Watkins, who passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 13 completions.
“We didn’t anticipate coming in here and shutting it all down,” Stewart said. “We just wanted to make sure that we held off the explosive plays and didn’t let them sneak touchdowns in. I think our guys did that for the most part.”
Norcross led the North after the end of the first quarter, 10-7 after Watkins launched deep to Zion Taylor for a 47-yard touchdown as the clock struck zero.
The Bulldogs dominated the second quarter. They quickly responded with a five-play, 83-yard drive that was capped by a McDonald 4-yard rushing touchdown. The scoring drive was set up by a 63-yard catch-and-run from Hall to Will Collins.
A surprise onside kick then gave the ball back to Hall and the Bulldogs and they scored another touchdown, this time on a 6-yard run from Hall on second-and-goal.
In the blink of an eye, the Bulldogs held a commanding 21-10 lead with 7:36 left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs very nearly took a 28-10 lead when Hall dropped a sure-fire touchdown pass on a trick play. Hall tossed to Samford Halcomb, who then passed a wide-open Hall down the right sidelines, only to watch the sophomore drop the pass.
The missed opportunity proved costly at the time after Norcross was able to respond with a quick four-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to trim the lead to 21-17 going into halftime.
NORTH GWINNETT 35, NORCROSS 27
North 7 14 0 14 – 35
Norcross 10 7 0 10 – 27
FIRST QUARTER
Norcross: Drew Duva 33 field goal, 4:47
North: Julian Walters 6 run (kick) 2:13
Norcross: Zion Taylor 47 pass from AJ Watkins (kick) :00
SECOND QUARTER
North: Kayden McDonald 4 run (kick) 9:56
North: Ryan Hall 6 run (kick) 7:36
Norcross: Nakai Poole 25 pass from Watkins (kick) :38
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
North: Walters 5 run (kick) 10:21
Norcross: Duva 27 field goal, 8:58
North: Walters 13 run (kick) 4:58
Norcross: Poole 30 pass from Zaire Goff (kick) 4:21
