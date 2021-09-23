After a 35-27 loss to defending Class AAAAAA state champion Buford in the opener, North Cobb has bounced back and has looked like what many figured it would be this season — a AAAAAAA state title contender. The Warriors posted an eye-catching, 40-21 win over Milton on Aug. 27, then routed Aipharetta (43-7) and Etowah (42-0) in their next two games.
It also has been a bounceback season for North Gwinnett, which rebounded from an 0-2 start to post three straight wins over Parkview (34-27), Lovejoy (30-0) and Archer (10-7).
North’s defense has been especially impressive the past two weeks. Highly recruited junior defensive lineman Kayden McDonald was the Daily Post’s Defensive Player of the Week after the Archer win, which saw him make 10 tackles (nine solos, seven for losses) and a sack. He has three sacks and nine quarterback hurries this season, and 20 of his 29 tackles have gone for losses. Tyler Walton (13 QB hurries, eight tackles for losses, three sacks) and Grant Godfrey (three sacks) also have been playmakers on the defense.
North’s offense has found success of late with the ground game, headed up by Marcus McFarlane (98 rushes, 570 yards, six TDs, 5.8/carry) and Brinston Williams (41-235, 5.7/carry). Quarterback Ethan Washington has rushed 57 times for 262 yards and three scores, while completing 70 of 129 passes for 774 yards and five TDs. Marek Briley has emerged as his favorite target with 25 catches for 435 yards and three scores.
North Cobb’s offense relies heavily on highly touted junior quarterback Malachi Singleton, who competed 37 of 52 passes (71.2 percent) for 539 yards and six TDs, and rushed 60 times for 453 yards (7.6/carry) and seven more scores through the season’s first three games. The Warriors got a talent influx in the offseason from four Brookwood transfers — Georgia commits Marquis Groves-Killebrew (defensive back) and Denylon Morrissette (wide receiver), Kentucky commit Andre Stewart and four-star Sam M’bake (wide receiver).
