Parkview head coach Eric Godfree, left, talks with North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart prior to a Sept. 9, 2022 game between their teams at North Gwinnett.

 Craig Cappy

Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again.

Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.

