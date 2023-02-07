Less than two weeks after stepping down at Parkview, Eric Godfree is a Gwinnett head football coach again.
Godfree was announced Tuesday as the head coach at North Gwinnett, where he replaces the outgoing Bill Stewart. Stewart left North to become an analyst on the Georgia Tech football coaching staff.
Godfree accepted the North job when he resigned from Parkview, but the two sides couldn’t make the hire official until Tuesday when the Gwinnett County Public Schools’ school-to-school transfer window opened.
Before taking the North job, Godfree had deep ties to Parkview, his alma mater. He was a Parkview assistant from 1999-2003 — when the Panthers won a state-record 46 straight games and three straight state titles from 2000-2002 — and spent the last nine seasons as head coach of the Lilburn school, going 70-37. He won two region titles in that span and led three of his teams to the state quarterfinals, including one Final Four team.
Parkview features a large number of Georgia’s top underclassmen recruits and figures to be one of the state’s top teams next season, but Godfree couldn’t pass up the opportunity at North.
“Parkview has tremendous players and we have a great team that’s set up to win football games,” Godfree said. “It’s really good. I’m very proud of everything we’ve done at Parkview. I love this community. I love this place. I got to talk to Matt Champitto, the AD (athletic director at North), and we got to meet in person. They do some really neat things at North Gwinnett as well. There’s a lot of great people around. I talked to some coaches and people who live in the area and honestly, it’s a new challenge I’m looking forward to being a part of. Bill Stewart is a friend of mine and he could not brag on North Gwinnett enough.
“You look at what the school does as a whole, academically it’s impressive. Professionally, I think it’s a great move, which is hard because this might be the only school I would leave Parkview for. Sometimes change is good. It will be good for North Gwinnett and I think it will be good for Parkview. They’ve got tremendous guys they’re interviewing now (for head coach) who will do a great job.”
Godfree, a 1994 Parkview grad who played college football at Presbyterian, spent 10 years as head coach at Loganville before being hired at Parkview to replace legendary coach Cecil Flowe. His wife, Jenell, was formerly head volleyball coach at Parkview, and his daughters Jordan (a 2021 Parkview grad) and Brooke (a Parkview senior) played volleyball at the school. The couple’s youngest child, son Jacob, is a rising ninth-grader who plays football.
While Godfree said he wasn’t looking to leave Parkview when North reached out, the timing works out well for his family with his middle daughter graduating Parkview in May and his son entering high school in August.
“The easy thing for me would be to stay at Parkview,” Godfree said. “God doesn’t always call us to easy. I’m excited about the new opportunity. It’s given me a new energy and a jump start. … My whole mission in coaching football is to add value to people’s lives and I feel like we’ve been able to do that at Parkview and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do that again in a great community at North Gwinnett.”
At North, he replaces Stewart, who led the Bulldogs to their first and only state football championship in 2017. Stewart was North’s head coach for six seasons, winning four region titles, including the 2022 championship in Region 7-AAAAAAA. The Bulldogs went 10-3 last season and made the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals — all six of Stewart’s North teams made at least the second round of the state playoffs.
Godfree already has connections with a pair of North coaches, including offensive coordinator Todd Faulkner, a Parkview grad. Godfree also coached Kyle McKee, North’s head wrestling coach, as a high schooler at Parkview.
“I’m extremely excited to have Eric Godfree as our new head football coach,” Champitto said. “Coach Godfree is a great leader and even better person. He had done a great job at Parkview and was always someone I enjoyed watching lead his kids, coaches and program. Coach Bill Stewart has left us in a great place, and I look forward to Eric continuing the Bulldog football tradition and moving us forward.”
Godfree met the North players for the first time Tuesday morning, and he plans to meet the Bulldogs’ parents Wednesday, his first official day as North’s head coach.
Recommended for you
In all cultures, food is a way to connect with others when it is shared. The meal is a staple feature that encourages understanding, cooperation and togetherness. Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia Gwinnett College diversity dinners
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.