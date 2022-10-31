©Dale Zanine 2022_07_31 00357.jpg

North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald, shown at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross, has been a dominant force on the defensive line the past two seasons.

 Dale Zanine

Ohio State landed one of the state’s top high school football recruits Monday night, earning a commitment from North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald

The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman chose the Buckeyes over his other finalists Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma. He racked up nearly 40 top college offers since receiving his first offer from the Georgia Bulldogs as a sophomore in 2020.

