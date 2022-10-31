Ohio State landed one of the state’s top high school football recruits Monday night, earning a commitment from North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald
The 6-foot-3, 325-pound defensive lineman chose the Buckeyes over his other finalists Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma. He racked up nearly 40 top college offers since receiving his first offer from the Georgia Bulldogs as a sophomore in 2020.
“It’s a blessing. All my schools had great academics and a great staff,” McDonald said. “I chose Ohio State because of the academics. I feel like I can thrive on and off the field in Columbus. Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Larry) Johnson were one of the first schools to believe in me, and they were consistent during the recruiting process. Ohio State is a family atmosphere, great locker room culture, I'll have an opportunity to go in and compete early, play with the best, be coached by the best and compete for a national championship.”
The four-star recruit is the No. 27 senior in Georgia and the No. 40 defensive lineman nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings.
McDonald, a 2022 Daily Post Super Six selection, has 46 tackles (37 solos), 27 tackles for losses, eight sacks, nine quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries this season for the Bulldogs, who face Norcross for the Region 7-AAAAAAA title Friday. He also has rushed for six touchdowns.
As a junior, he had 95 tackles (80 solos), 58 tackles for losses, 19 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries through 12 games. He had a school-record seven sacks in a playoff win over South Forsyth. He also tallied 64 tackles, 25 tackles for losses and 12 sacks as a sophomore in 2020.
