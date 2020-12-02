North Gwinnett linebacker Barrett Carter was honored Wednesday as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the 12th episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.
The episode with Carter, a Clemson commit, was released Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NBC Sports YouTube channel. Additional All-Americans featured in the episode include Jager Burton, Cooper DeJean, Cody Jackson, LJ Johnson, Cameron Little and Maason Smith.
Having been selected as an All-American in the 21st edition of the All-American Bowl, Carter will be celebrated as part of a special two-hour “All-American Bowl: Declaration Day” honoring each of this year’s 100 All-Americans on Saturday January 2, on NBC.
