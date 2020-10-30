COLUMBUS — After a full Friday of Final Four softball in Columbus, North Gwinnett is the county’s last hope for a state championship.
The Bulldogs rolled past Archer 15-0 in their first game, but fell 3-2 to East Coweta in a winner’s bracket game. With the victory, East Coweta clinched its spot in Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game.
After the loss to North, Archer was eliminated by an 11-3 loss to Harrison.
North and Harrison play Saturday at 1 p.m. with the winner taking on East Coweta in the finals. The North-Harrison winner would have to beat East Coweta twice to claim the title.
Buford saw its season end with back-to-back losses Friday. The first was an 8-4 setback to Lassiter, followed by a 4-3 loss in eight innings to Creekview in an elimination game.
Abbi Perkins was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in Game 1 for Buford, while Shamya Young (2-for-3, RBI, run) and Taylor Malvin (2-for-4, double, run, stolen base) also played well. Olivia Duncan took the loss, allowing six earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Duncan (14-5) was a tough-luck loser in Game 2 after giving up one earned run in 7 1/3 innings. She struck out eight, walked none and allowed six hits.
Madison Pickens went 3-for-4 with two RBIs against Creekview, and her sister Mackenzie hit a solo home run and scored two runs. Mackenzie’s homer was her 10th, a season record for a Buford freshman. Tavye Borders added a 2-for-3 showing at the plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.