The North Gwinnett entry in the Georgia Student Hockey League finished the 2022-23 season with the same record it posted in the 2021-22 campaign. And for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs finished the season with the Division AA state championship.
On March 27 at the Ice Forum in Duluth, North Gwinnett defeated the Atlanta Warriors 5-2 to claim its second consecutive league title and the team’s fifth championship since the GSHL was founded in 1997.
The Bulldogs, coached by Rob Spreadbury, opened the GSHL tournament with a 7-1 victory over Forsyth, but then fell to the Warriors in the second round by a narrow 3-2 finish. Playing out of the losers bracket, North Gwinnett then bested Harrison 4-1 and then had to beat the Warriors twice to take the gold.
“We ended up winning the regular season, which sets up how you enter the playoffs,” said Spreadbury, who has coached the North Gwinnett team for the past decade. “When we lost that first game, we were on borrowed time … We had to beat (the Warriors) twice.
“Our backs were against the wall. When we lost to them the first time it was 3-2, very close. Then second time we played them we got our game back and won 6-2 and it’s winner-take-all. We got the momentum and beat them 5-2 to become back-to-back state champs.”
North Gwinnett (17-3-1) is one of four Gwinnett-based teams in the GSHL. Peachtree Ridge, Brookwood and Collins Hill all have entries in the A Division. The Bulldogs play their home games at the Ice Forum and other games are played at The Cooler in Alpharetta and the Atlanta Ice House in Marietta.
The 24-member team was paced by seven seniors, including three — Camden Schutt, Amanda Spreadbury and Nicholas Pecora — who have been aligned with the Bulldogs for five seasons. Pecora scored four goals in North Gwinnett’s championship final victory while Schutt added two assists and senior John Marshall (who was named the league’s Most Valuable Player) contributed one goal and one assist. Eighth-grader Joshua Leonard was named the GSHL’s Goalie of the Year.
Rob Spreadbury said he was particularly gratified by his team’s title run because of the seniors involved.
“It feels awesome, especially for our seven seniors,” he said. “There’s a core of this team that literally started on the Ice Forum at 6 and 7. There’s a good core that has been together — that’s what’s super-special about this. We won last year with that core and lost a couple to graduation, but then the ones who came back were older and more wise. It’s hard to win it, but they were really hungry and kept on going, even with their backs against the wall.”
Although his daughter is rolling off the roster after she graduates from North Gwinnett in the spring, Rob Spreadbury said he plans to return for the 2023-24 season, as the team will have five rising seniors and four rising juniors.
“I’m going to stick at least one more year,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who are juniors right now that have been with us for several years so I’ll do at least one more with them.”
A majority of the players on the team are North Gwinnett students, but the Bulldogs also have players from Lanier, Archer and Paul Duke STEM, as well as competitors from Dawsonville, Athens and Oconee County.
Members of the team include Camden Schutt, Amanda Spreadbury, Nicholas Pecora, Matthew Goring, Jack Marshall, Dylan Warmath, Tyler Komander, Joshua Leonard, Bradley Burton, Brooking Back, Sean Connelly, Mia Griffith, Matthew Sootin, Christian Mendoza, Bryce Vogt, Ayan Pattharwala, Trent DiGiovanni, Charlie Griffith, Brian Bambach, Sully Hartsock, Max Toornman, Ryan Kanning, Colin Shelly and Cody Emerson. In addition to Rob Spreadbury, the team’s staff includes Owen Connelly, Steve Schutt (manager) and Dave Pecora (treasurer).
Recommended for you
A celebration of peace was held at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood on Saturday as officials unveiled a statue of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Click for more.PHOTOS: World Peace Revival and MLK Statue unveiling
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.