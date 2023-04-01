The North Gwinnett entry in the Georgia Student Hockey League finished the 2022-23 season with the same record it posted in the 2021-22 campaign. And for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs finished the season with the Division AA state championship. 

On March 27 at the Ice Forum in Duluth, North Gwinnett defeated the Atlanta Warriors 5-2 to claim its second consecutive league title and the team’s fifth championship since the GSHL was founded in 1997.

