North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart returns to his roots again Friday night with another football game against a Florida team, Winter Park. Stewart, a Seffner, Fla., native and a University of Central Florida graduate, coached in the past in Florida at Apopka High (1995-98) and Armwood High (1998-2003). He previously scheduled Armwood (Fla.) in 2019 and Wekiva (Fla.) in 2018.
Winter Park offers another test, but Stewart’s Bulldogs also are unbeaten after holding on for a 21-19 win over Archer last week. They defeated McEachern 32-20 in the season-opening Corky Kell Classic.
Between the two games, North has showcased a disruptive defense headlined by top college recruits Kayden McDonald, Tyler Walton (Wake Forest commit) and Grant Godfrey (Kentucky commit). The unit has 14 sacks through two games.
In last week’s win over Archer, Godfrey had eight tackles (seven solos), four sacks, an interception and a quarterback hurry, and Walton had four tackles (three solos, one for loss), two sacks and a QB hurry. Jalen Gist (10 tackles, one for loss, three sacks, one QB hurry), Christian Smith (three tackles, one interception) and Cole Funderburk (four tackles, two sacks, two QB hurries) also played well a week ago.
The offense had an up-and-down game against Archer, but both Marek Briley (four catches for 145 yards, TD) and Charles Thorpe (four pancake blocks) stood out.
