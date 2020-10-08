North Cobb Warriors (3-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Shane Queen
Record: 4-0
Last week: Beat Etowah 28-10
North Gwinnett Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Bill Stewart
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to Archer 14-13
North Gwinnett got off to a hot start this season with wins over McEachern, Jones County and Parkview, but it has lost two straight despite stellar efforts from its defense. The Bulldogs, after a 21-0 shutout win at Parkview, have lost to Lovejoy (19-7) and Archer (14-13) despite allowing fewer than 20 points in both games.
Archer struggled offensively, but used turnovers, including an 81-yard interception for a score, to pull off the win last week. North’s offense still got 23 carries for 103 yards and a score from Marcus McFarlane, but it didn’t have a lot of success putting points on the board.
Meanwhile, the North defense posted another successful outing against Archer. Leading the way were Aaron Brebnor (six tackles, two for losses), D.J. Cameron (six tackles, two for losses, two sacks), Austin Wainwright (four tackles, one pass breakup), Kemar Brown (11 tackles, one sack) and Kayden McDonald (eight tackles, three for losses, two sacks).
Unbeaten North Cobb presents a big challenge, particularly with star quarterback Malachi Singleton, a dual threat who has rushed for 367 yards and seven scores and has completed 50 of 69 passes for 639 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder is just a sophomore, but already boasts high-level offers.
North Cobb already sports wins over last year’s Class AAAAA state champion Buford (28-21) and Alpharetta (21-13), which played Collins Hill well in a 30-22 loss last Friday.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 29-28 in 2015
Location: North Gwinnett High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.